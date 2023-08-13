The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia welcomed an evening of unparalleled fun and excitement as the inaugural "Zoo Brew: A Night in the Wild" kicked off Saturday evening.
The event was brought to life by a collaboration between the zoo and local establishments including Radius Brewing Co., Trolley House Distillery, and the Turquoise Tavern, the event treated attendees to a delightful array of finely crafted beverages. The offerings were complemented by a dinner experience, catered by Gourmet To Go.
"We really weren't sure what the response would be with this being our first year and this being in August, but I am totally blown away," said zoo director Lisa Keith. "We thought we would maybe be able to sell 250 tickets, and we are right there. We're super excited to see everybody come out, even on a hot night."
Keith said the zoo board of directors have long been discussing bringing a "Brew at the Zoo" type of event to Emporia. She and several other members of the Emporia Friends of the Zoo team traveled to Salina to check out their event last year for some inspiration.
Emporia's Zoo Brew featured live entertainment from country rock band Brickhorse. Guests were also treated to engaging interactions with the zoo's dedicated docents and some charismatic ambassador animals, creating an immersive and educational experience.
"This event is for people 21 and over and I think it is a nice night for folks to get away, leave their kids with the sitter and enjoy a nice night at the zoo," Keith said.
EFOZ president Colleen Mitchell, along with ambassador ball python Lucy, were greeting guests in front of the King Vulture exhibit. Mitchell said she was excited to see so many people come out for the zoo's first Zoo Brew event.
"We've talked about it a long time and with the renovations, we were really glad to be able to do it," she said. "We'll see. There's a lot of things you don't know, but the turnout looks good. We're really glad to be able to do it."
Mitchell said EFOZ is always grateful for the public's support of the zoo.
"We're fortunate," she said. "People really love the animals and the plants and the fact that we're free. It is different from some organizations because people are willing to give, willing to come. It is fortunate."
Beyond the joyous atmosphere, the event held a meaningful purpose. All proceeds from "Zoo Brew: A Night in the Wild" contributed to supporting the zoo's ongoing initiatives and efforts to provide top-notch care for its beloved animal residents.
"The funds that are raised will go toward more of our construction projects and some of our education and conservation projects as well," Keith said.
Other fundraising efforts went toward the SAFE project — or Saving Animals From Extinction. EFOZ board member Debbie Williams were selling Emporia Zoo swag in front of the swan exhibit Saturday night, with money benefiting the Association of Zoos and Aquariums initiative.
"It's an important part of our mission here at the zoo," she said.
Williams said she was also pleased with Saturday's turnout.
"This is a learning curve for us for an event like this, but it's a great turnout for a first time," she said. "The community always supports us."
