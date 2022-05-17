The satisfying sound of an axe connecting with its target can be heard at Emporia’s newest downtown business.
Main Street Axe Company is an axe throwing venue where the goal is to throw an axe at a wooden target. Located at 616 Commercial St., it is the newest location of a franchise founded by Michelle Fowler of Pittsburg.
“In 2018, I was visiting in Chicago and my friends said we should go do this crazy new thing called axe throwing,” Fowler said. “We couldn’t get a reservation; everything was full. I said, ‘Pittsburg needs this. There’s not much to do and I’m going to bring some fun down there.’”
A few months later, Main Street Axe Company was born. Fowler opened a second location in Joplin, Mo., the following year and was hoping to expand in Emporia before the pandemic hit.
“I loved the Emporia community immediatley,” she said. “It has been on my list of possible expansion cities for some time, and when I got to see it in person and experience the Main Street organization, I knew that this was the perfect community.”
The space, formerly the home of Todd Belt Appliance Service and Vac Shop, has been completely renovated to include six axe throwing lanes, corn hole and a beer bar.
The Emporia location is managed by co-owner and Coffey County native Calebh Shedd, who will be the local face of the business.
“I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur,” Shedd said. “Always bounced crazy ideas off my mom and one time my mom and I went to do some axe throwing and it kind of got me hooked.”
Shedd said he reached out to Fowler and her husband Ben and conversations began on bringing the business to Emporia. Shedd said he worked with Emporia Main Street and the Small Business Development Center at Emporia State University.
“It was time-consuming, but it was worth it,” he said.
Shedd said the storefront has been completely renovated, though they are still putting in some finishing touches. A bar features a selection of beer and customers are welcome to bring in their own food. While reservations are recommended, walk-ins are always welcome.
Axe throwers must be at least 12 and accompanied by an engaged guardian or parent, and be wearing closed toed shoes. Everyone throwing must sign a waiver. Once those details are complete, the staff at Main Street Axe Company will walk you through how to play. Lanes are separated by wood and metal fencing for safety.
Michelle Fowler said she and Ben were excited to have Shedd on board.
“We are really excited to have Caleb on board with this expansion,” she said. “I think these small towns are so welcoming and wonderful and have so much potential. Ben and I are at our store where we live in Pittsburg, and everyone sees our face and we walk around. You can’t go anywhere without running into people and I think that really contributed to our success in town. I really wanted to recreate that in Emporia.”
Fowler said safety is always a top priority at all locations.
“We have a waiver that everybody signs to kind of let you know what’s going on here and then the axe coach will guide your party through the whole experience,” she said. “So, beginning at your table, they will give you a safety talk that outlines the key points on how to be safe while playing the sport. They do a demonstration and they have everybody come in the lane and throw a few times so we know that you’re able to do it, and able to do it safely.”
Fowler said the whole thing can get pretty competitive once you get into it. In fact, it was a friendly competition with her husband that got him to buy into the business in the first place. Now, Ben Fowler is one of the top knife throwers in the world.
Pricing is based on a per person basis and comes in 1.5 hour and 2-hour sessions. Private parties are also available.
Main Street executive director Casey Woods said Main Street Axe Company is exactly the type of business needed in downtown Emporia.
“Emporia Main Street is excited to see Main Street Axe Company come to downtown Emporia,” he said. “This type of entertainment option will be great for the local community, and will bring visitors in from the surrounding area. I am pleased to see yet another business start-up in Emporia and utilize all the resources Main Street has to offer.”
The Grand Opening and open house for Main Street Axe Company is set for 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. Patrons are encouraged to come in and try their hand at axe throwing from 5- 10 p.m. that evening. A ribbon cutting with the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce is set for 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19.
For more information on hours of operation and reservations, please visit Main Street Axe Company on Facebook and Instagram. Shedd is also available by phone at 620-778-5291. For more information on the Start Your Own Business Class or development resources, please contact Emporia Main Street at 620-340-6430.
