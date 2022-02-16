An Emporia agency received two federal grants Wednesday for its work to help survivors of child abuse and domestic violence.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced SOS, Inc. will get a combined $55,892 from the U.S. Justice Department's Office on Violence Against Women.
“We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Kelly said in a statement.
About 60% of the grant money for SOS will come from the Federal Services, Training, Officers, and Prosecutors Violence Against Women Act Formula Grant Program. It works to help female victims of violent crimes, including date violence, rape and stalking.
The second grant is from the Federal Sexual Assault Services Program. Its focus is on crisis intervention for survivors, with aid in everything from medical processes to education.
The announcement marks the first special federal grants for SOS since October 2020.
It comes as SOS launches its first-ever “Heroes for Hope” campaign this week. It has 20 women or teams or women raising $10,000 each for the agency.
Kelly announced more than $1.8 million in federal grants for agencies across Kansas. SOS is one of four to receive money in both areas.
