Commissioners received an appropriations request from Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope at their meeting Thursday morning.
Cope told commissioners he is frustrated by continuing staffing shortages at the sheriff’s office. In 2019, Cope said, the sheriff’s office had to cut six positions and today still has 13 positions to fill. To compensate, current employees are working overtime or going back and forth between positions.
“I worry about the sustainability of that,” Cope said. “We just don’t have them lined up saying ‘Hey, I want to jump into this profession.’”
Cope asked the commission for an almost 11% increase in funding for both the law enforcement and jail department budgets and an almost 9% increase for emergency management.
“I’ve never come in here with a request like this. I just haven’t in 12 years as sheriff,” Cope said.
Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is currently offering around $20 an hour for officers, compared to ESU which will offer officers $24 an hour starting in July or the Emporia Police Department which offers a salary of around $43,000 to $46,000 a year, an hourly equivalent of around $22 to $23 an hour for full-time employees.
Cope is hopeful the extra funding could help remedy the staffing problem.
“I pray it changes,” Cope said. “The bottom line is, as a society we need people to do these jobs.”
Commissioners also approved appropriations for higher education in Emporia.
The commission allocated $60,400 to Flint Hills Technical College for the expansion of its welding program and $250,000 to Emporia State University for the university’s presidential scholarship. Both allocations were budgeted items and will come out of the sales tax fund.
“Every time we can bring an extra student to Emporia, or Emporia State, it’s like bringing a job, as far as economic development,” Chairman Rollie Martin said.
Additionally, the commission:
Approved $5,950 to the controller’s office for office equipment from Navrat’s Office Supply.
Approved the purchase of a used 2017 Caterpillar Model 12M3 Motor Grader and trade-in of a 2005 Caterpillar Model 12H Grader. The equipment update will cost $161,760 and will come out of the Multi-Year Fund.
Received appropriations requests from Kansas Legal Services, the Lyon County Fairboard, and Olpe Senior Center.
Approved an amendment to Lyon County sign regulations that would allow for residents to erect any signs less than five square feet on their property.
Heard a presentation from Melissa Powelson and Judi Grover on the ECenter of Kansas.
