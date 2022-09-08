The Emporia State offense put 42 points on the scoreboard in the team’s season-opening win over Northeastern State last Thursday night.
And the scary thing is, head coach Garin Higgins feels there’s more in the tank.
“I think there is [more ceiling to this offense] because we scored 42 points and I was kind of disappointed at times,” Higgins said. “I don’t know if it was because our drives weren’t real long, which doesn’t matter because you’re going to take points however you can get them. But I feel there’s so much more we can do and improve on offensively. [I’m] happy with the win, but I think maybe just my standard of where we should be at offensively is pretty high.”
The Hornets had three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. Junior running back Billy Ross Jr., who had one of those scores on the ground while averaging 9.8 yards per carry, agrees.
“There’s absolutely more ceiling to the offense,” Ross said. “I think we can play cleaner and execute better overall. I think we saw what we can get to when we really execute, so knowing we can still perform better is a lot of fun.”
While teams are always striving to be better, there was still plenty to be excited about.
“I think one of the things we did well last week was we got turnovers, which was huge and a big turning point,” Higgins said. “I think one thing we learned is we have to protect the football. I was really pleased with our effort. I thought we played a relatively clean game in terms of penalties.”
In terms of looking ahead, the Hornets will take on Central Oklahoma in the Bronchos’ home opener in another primetime game tonight.
“We’re trying to keep the momentum going from last week,” Ross said. “We kind of view it as a little rivalry week with so many Oklahomans on the team. But we’re just trying to keep the momentum going on both sides of the ball, put a complete game together and go get a win.”
Higgins is hopeful his team will start to make some of those improvements going into the team’s second game.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and they always say you make your biggest improvement from your first game to your second game,” Higgins said. “I hope that holds true because I do think we can be better in a lot of areas.”
Higgins is not paying any attention to the fact that Central Oklahoma was shut out in its first game, which was against a Missouri Western team ranked No. 2 in the country by the American Football Coaches Association.
“I know they’re going to play better,” Higgins said. “In their defense, playing Missouri Western in the first game of the year with what they do offensively can be challenging. I know Coach Dorrel does a great job on offense and I know they’re going to be better offensively. We’ll have to prepare very well … It’s the MIAA. Every game is a great challenge and you hope your veterans get that message across to the young guys who will be making their first conference road trip.”
Senior safety Jayden Pool, who has plenty of experience playing in the MIAA, agrees with Higgins.
“We’re not paying attention to the score at all,” Pool said. “You can’t do that in this league. It’s important to understand that if you don’t show up to play, you can be beat no matter what the outcome was the previous week. We’re just doing what we’re coached to do and getting ready to go take care of business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.