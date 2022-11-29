The Emporia State men’s basketball team, recently ranked No. 23 in the nation by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, scored the first 17 points and never looked back in a 110-66 victory over Saint Mary at White Auditorium on Tuesday night.
The Hornets led the entire game, shooting 62% from the floor and 42.9% from deep. Emporia State had five players in double figures led by Mayoum Boum, who finished with 21 on 10-of-11 from the floor. He credited the team’s transition offense as a key to its success.
“Once we got our stops, we were able to run and I feel like that was one of our main points of emphasis over the week,” Boum said.
Head coach Craig Doty felt this was one of Boum’s better games so far this season, and he was excited to see him take the next step with his aggressiveness.
“We expect Mayoum to play like this when the opposing big is 6’6” but I don’t want to discredit what he’s done,” Doty said. “There are games where Mayoum isn’t the aggressor and when he isn’t the aggressor, he just exists and we can’t just have him exist. I thought he took the next step in terms of his aggressiveness tonight and that’s what we’re going to judge him on regardless of who we’re playing.”
Also scoring double-figures were Kaden Evans (19 points), Gage McGuire (15), Owen Long (14) and Alijah Comithier (11). Boum credited the team's depth as key for them going forward.
“Everyone on this team is important,” Boum said. “I feel like those guys that come off the bench are ready to play. That was nice to see tonight because when we get into conference play, we’ll be able to use those guys when someone gets into foul trouble and keep the intensity up.”
Emporia State has now played Saint Mary, an NAIA program, four times and has won all four contests. Doty noted that this game was scheduled to prevent an 11-game window between games.
“Saint Mary is a solid NAIA team and these games can be trap games if you don’t handle your business,” Doty said. “Our guys took control of it early.”
Getting off to such a big lead early on enabled Emporia State to use almost its entire roster, with 12 players getting at least four minutes of action. That kind of depth is going to be key for the Hornets if they hope to make noise in conference play, which begins Saturday at Washburn in Topeka.
“We’ve got a nice defensive team and I think we have a ton of upside,” Doty said. “We’re showing we have depth and can play 10 different guys who can help us win games in the MIAA. I also think we’re a work in progress. I want to make sure we’re locked in and focused, going 1-0 each day.”
