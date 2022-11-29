Mayoum Boum

Mayoum Boum scored 21 points to lead No. 23 Emporia State to a 110-66 win over Saint Mary on Tuesday night.

 Courtesy ESU Photography

The Emporia State men’s basketball team, recently ranked No. 23 in the nation by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, scored the first 17 points and never looked back in a 110-66 victory over Saint Mary at White Auditorium on Tuesday night.

The Hornets led the entire game, shooting 62% from the floor and 42.9% from deep. Emporia State had five players in double figures led by Mayoum Boum, who finished with 21 on 10-of-11 from the floor. He credited the team’s transition offense as a key to its success.

