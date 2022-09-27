The CareArc Board of Directors voted to approve updating the cost of root canals at its meeting on Tuesday.
The current cost of root canals at CareArc is losing the clinic money, Dental Director Dr. Regan Orr said, and is not sustainable.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The CareArc Board of Directors voted to approve updating the cost of root canals at its meeting on Tuesday.
The current cost of root canals at CareArc is losing the clinic money, Dental Director Dr. Regan Orr said, and is not sustainable.
Prices for root canals at CareArc are currently determined by a sliding scale. Patients who fall into Slide A are paying only $40 for the procedure, an amount Dr. Orr said is too low.
“The reason we have to [raise prices] is because we have to ensure the financial viability of the health center,” Dr. Orr said.
If CareArc did not increase the price, the clinic may not be able to offer the specialty service at all in the future.
Root canals are expensive for CareArc, supply and time-wise, Dr. Orr said. Costs include assistants, PPE, files and more. CareArc fees are also already around 25% lower than fair market value.
The increase would involve changing the set dollar amount to a percentage cost of the procedure.
Instead of the set $40, Slide A would pay 50% of the price point for CareArc’s service area. Slide B would pay 70%, and so on, up to Slide E, which would cover 100% of the cost.
Patients will not be required to pay the full amount at the time of treatment and can make payments against the cost of the procedure.
The updated prices will take effect in 30 days.
CareArc CEO Renee Hively agreed with the need for the updates.
“When you are looking financially you have to be sustainable and we want to be able to continue to provide this to our patients,” Hively said. “We needed to adjust this particular procedure.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.