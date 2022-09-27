Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 12.52.58 PM.png

The updated pricing for root canal procedures at CareArc will taken effect in 30 days.

 Screenshot/CareArc

The CareArc Board of Directors voted to approve updating the cost of root canals at its meeting on Tuesday.

The current cost of root canals at CareArc is losing the clinic money, Dental Director Dr. Regan Orr said, and is not sustainable.

