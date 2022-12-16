The Emporia High School basketball teams will be on the road tonight when they take on Great Bend. Both teams enter the contests with 5-0 records.

Girls head coach Carolyn Dorsey remembers the game these two teams played last year in Great Bend, and she feels the Panthers, who enter the game with a 4-1 record, will present a good challenge in terms of toughness.

