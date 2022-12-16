The Emporia High School basketball teams will be on the road tonight when they take on Great Bend. Both teams enter the contests with 5-0 records.
Girls head coach Carolyn Dorsey remembers the game these two teams played last year in Great Bend, and she feels the Panthers, who enter the game with a 4-1 record, will present a good challenge in terms of toughness.
“Great Bend makes me nervous,” Dorsey said. “We played them last year out there and those girls are tough. They play hard and they have a little bit of nasty in them, just a mean streak and that’s where right now we lack that piece. We have prided our program on toughness and right now, we have got to get our kids tougher.”
One way Dorsey works on the toughness piece in practice is to hold them accountable for the smaller details.
“We try to hold them accountable for the little things, like not counting when we told them to count during a drill or not taking charge in terms of who should be at the front of a drill,” Dorsey said. “We’re trying to get them to be better leaders and have them take more ownership because that makes them tougher.”
The boys will face a Great Bend team that is 2-2 on the season but has won its last two games. Head coach Lee Baldwin wants his guys to go into the holiday break coming off a win.
“Great Bend is struggling a little bit right now,” Baldwin said. “But as I told our guys, the holiday break will feel a lot better if we can go in 6-0 vs. 5-1. Our focus is going to be about us and what we can do to get prepared for Friday.”
Practice was light this week, with the focus being on ironing out some issues the team has had on offense and watching film on Great Bend.
“Wednesday was pretty light,” Baldwin said. “We got a lot of shots up and just trying to work out some kinks with our shooting. Thursday was more about watching film and getting prepared for Great Bend.”
