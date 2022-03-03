Someone has said that winter and spring fight it out at this time of year. Emporia could have a ringside view of that this weekend.
The National Weather Service forecast has a 40% chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, followed by a 20% chance for snow showers Monday morning.
A relatively weak cold front is starting the process Thursday. The high temperature in Emporia should be 66 degrees, compared with Wednesday's record-setting 81.
The 70s should return Friday and Saturday, with strong south winds before the rain develops.
Emporia should get a break from the wet weather Sunday morning. But rain should return in the afternoon. It could change to snow after midnight.
After the snow passes, overnight lows could remain in the mid-20s next Monday and Tuesday nights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.