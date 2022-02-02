TOPEKA – The Emporia High boys swimming and diving team placed third out of eight at the Topeka West Invite Tuesday evening, earning a handful of top 5 finishes.
“We had so many best times again tonight and it was great to see so many of our boys reach PRs for their last meet,” said Spartan head coach Jamie Dawson. “I hope that this season has really fueled their love for the sport and we can continue to build on the successes and numbers we had this year.”
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Rudy Bedolla, Aiden Skiles, Kaden Woydziak and Cam Geitz picked up a second-place result with a time of 4:14.91.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Bedolla, Will Walker, Woydziak and Geitz turned in a time of 1:41.90 to finish fourth, but perhaps more importantly, the swimmers cut a second off their personal best and inched closer to the automatic state-qualifying mark.
“We will hopefully be able to get closer next week as well to try to get into the state meet at the end of the month,” Dawson said.
Bedolla swam for the first time in a while and picked up three personal best times.
“That’s always great to see that they can come right back in and pick up where they left off,” Dawson said.
She added that she was impressed with Skiles’ evening as well, saying that “he is really stepping up into a leadership position and becoming a swimmer I can go to in any event and ask him to swim it. Tonight he knew what he needed to do to get onto our league team and he went out and shattered his own goals and really impressed me with his determination and follow-through.”
Richard Dorneker swam the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 7:05.32 for fourth while Walker placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:17.83. Shane Anderson finished fifth in the 100-yard butterfly with a final time of 1:19.48.
“There are so many great swims and kids I could speak to tonight and for this season but I just hope that this starts a trend in our school of boys realizing the benefits of swimming and trying something new that is pretty fun,” Dawson said.
This was the Spartans’ final regular-season meet. They will compete at the Centennial League meet next Thursday.
EMPORIA HIGH RESULTS:
200-yard medley relay: 7. Will Walker, Logan Woydziak, Shane Anderson, Maddox Rusco 2:08.85; 9. Maximus Kelly, Broden Podrebarac, Aiden Skiles, Fred Jackson 2:16.54.
200-yard freestyle: 7. Will Walker 2:24.54; 10. Richard Dorneker 2:27.19; 14. Tyler Luthi 2:37.68.
200-yard IM: 6. Logan Woydziak 2:49.00; 8. Shane Anderson 2:52.64; 9. Aiden Skiles 2:54.73.
50-yard freestyle: 7. Cam Geitz 25.41; 9. Rudy Bedolla 25.59; 10. Kaden Woydziak 25.75.
100-yard butterfly: 5. Shane Anderson 1:19.48; 7. Aiden Skiles 1:20.01; 9. Milo Ovsak 1:28.12.
100-yard freestyle: 6. Rudy Bedolla 59.03. 7. Cam Geitz 1:00.46; 8. Kaden Woydziak 1:01.51.
500-yard freestyle: 4. Richard Dorneker 7:05.32; 7. Ian Navarro 7:23.10; 9. Broden Podrebarac 7:54.02.
200-yard freestyle relay: 4. Rudy Bedolla, Will Walker, Kaden Woydziak, Cam Geitz 1:41.90; 10. Logan Woydziak, Broden Podrebarac, Richard Dorneker, Shane Anderson 1:56.20.
100-yard backstroke: 4. Will Walker 1:17.83; 7. Maximus Kelly 1:26.18; Maddox Rusco 1:28.72; 12. Logan Woydziak 1:22.13; 16. Broden Podrebarac 1:36.34; 18. Milo Ovsak 1:37.25.
400-yard freestyle relay: 2. Rudy Bedolla, Aiden Skiles, Kaden Woydziak, Cam Geitz 4:14.91; 7. Tyler Luthi, Ian Navarro, Maddox Rusco, Richard Dorneker 4:33.85.
