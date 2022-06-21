With Independence Day approaching, now is the time to brush up on local firework laws and safety tips.
The City of Emporia Fireworks Ordinance #17-05 outlines the laws for fireworks within the city.
Fireworks are allowed in Emporia from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. from June 27 - July 5. On July 4, fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
No fireworks can be discharged in streets, parks, on the golf course, in city parking lots or recreational fields, or at the zoo, Emporia Recreation Center, and Jones Aquatic Center and their respective parking lots.
Fireworks cannot be lit within 200 feet of the property line of a hospital, school, or nursing home.
Banned fireworks include bottle rockets, sparklers with metal rods, and unmanned aerials.
The Emporia Fire Department will keep an eye on weather conditions and will inform the public if the conditions are too dry for fireworks.
EFD also recommends reading labels on fireworks before you light them and supervising children around fireworks at all times. You should not light fireworks in your hands or under a structure of any kind and should always have a source of water, such as a bucket and hose, nearby in case of a fire. Do not attempt to relight “dud” fireworks and douse used fireworks with water to help prevent fires.
For your furry friends, the U.S. Humane Society recommends leaving pets secured indoors at home, if possible. If leaving your pet home isn’t possible, you should keep your pet secured by you at all times.
The Humane Society also recommends making sure pets have plenty of water in the summer heat and have updated collar ID tags or microchips, in case pets escape. Your local veterinarian can also provide more specialized recommendations for helping your pets make it through the Independence Day celebrations with as little anxiety as possible.
