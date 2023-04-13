IMG-5243.jpg

Dr. Ralph Draper stands in front of the National Teachers Hall of Fame sign in Visser Hall at Emporia State University Thursday. Draper is the new executive director of the hall of fame, concluding a 10-month search following the retirement of Carol Strickland in June 2022. 

 Ryann Brooks/Gazette

The National Teachers Hall of Fame has a new executive director, and he's ready to make the decades-old institution a household name.

"That's one of the things that attracted me to the job from the board member's position, because I feel like there's just not enough people who are aware of what we do," said Dr. Ralph Draper, whose selection as executive director was announced Thursday. "I think this is more important than the positions we do honor. ... There is no group of career people that impact the lives of all us ... and yet I think we are a well-kept secret." 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.