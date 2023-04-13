The National Teachers Hall of Fame has a new executive director, and he's ready to make the decades-old institution a household name.
"That's one of the things that attracted me to the job from the board member's position, because I feel like there's just not enough people who are aware of what we do," said Dr. Ralph Draper, whose selection as executive director was announced Thursday. "I think this is more important than the positions we do honor. ... There is no group of career people that impact the lives of all us ... and yet I think we are a well-kept secret."
With more than 30 years of administrative and educational experience under his belt, Draper is well-poised to let that secret out to the masses. Originally of Cleveland, Ohio, Draper earned his Bachelor of Arts in Religious Education with a minor in Speech and Psychology from Davide Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn. He received his certification in Elementary Education from Salisbury State University in Salisbury, Md., and earned his Master of Education, Mid-Management and Superintendent Certifications and his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Draper's professional background includes teaching at the elementary level in the Longview (Texas) Independent School District from 1988 - 1993, Assistant principal in Longview from 1993 - 1995, principal from 1995 - 1997 in the Marshall (Texas) Independent School District, assistant superintendent in Marshall from 1997 - 2002, and superintendent of schools in Marshall from 2002 - 2005. He then was superintendent of schools for Spring (Texas) Independent School District, a large district in a suburb of Houston, from 2005 - 2014. In 2014, he established TDG Consultants, LLC for educational and ministry consulting with specialization in leadership.
In 2017, Draper joined the NTHF Board of Trustees and has served as vicee chair of the board since 2022. He said attending his first induction in Emporia is what caused him to fall in love with the program.
"To see these [teachers] and realize there was a hall of fame for great teachers? I mean, we think about football, we think about baseball, we think about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — and none of those positions do what teachers do," he said. "I was really excited to know that there was a hall of fame dedicated to great teachers."
Draper’s role as the new executive director has been expanded to include duties as a national development officer in the interest of raising funds to prepare to take the NTHF to the next level. This next level will include reaffirming and redesigning the operations of the hall here in Emporia. This process is anticipated to take at least two years to complete putting the framework in place. While his background on the board helped him prepare, Draper said there's still a lot for him to learn as he acclimates to his new role.
"In the last six weeks, I realized how much I didn't know," he said. "Once I got here on site was was observing the work and all that goes into it, it's still a learning curve to come to become familiar with what it takes to make it happen year after year. Of course, I've been part of the celebration, the passion was already there, but the nuts and bolts that take place behind the scenes to make it happen and to honor and recognize teachers — I've been quite impressed on site."
Draper said his vision for the NTHF is to establish national fundraising sources and strengthen national partnerships that elevate the reputation of the hall of fame even more. He believes the NTHF's home inside of Emporia State University is a positive, since Emporia is known as "Teacher Town, USA" across the country.
"I think it's a reputation well-deserved, being as this university started out of the teacher school in evolved into a full-fledged university, and still has the reputation for developing great teachers," Draper said. "I think it's special that our birthplace for this hall is in a town and in a university where there is a great love and a high value for the teaching career."
Draper said he hopes to reinvigorate that value for education, too, as teachers more and more face a tremendous amount of stress in the classroom.
"I think the pandemic really accentuated it," he said, noting that teachers were heralded as heroes early on for shifting lesson plans online and face new tensions now with questions about curriculums and teaching methods. "We need to celebrate teachers. ... The hall is really designed to celebrate the best of teachers, those who see it as a calling."
He said NTHF has relaunched it's mentor program, which pairs new teachers with past inductees, working closely with The Teachers College at ESU. The program allows education students to perform that last four weeks of their student teaching requirements with a NTHF teacher. Draper believes there are more opportunities on the horizon as well that helps elevate the NTHF program and benefits ESU.
Draper serves on the Board of Trustees for Abilene Christian University and is a lifetime member of the Parent Teacher Association. In addition, he serves in a leadership role as an Elder in his local church.
He and his wife of 42 years, Charlene, have three grown daughters and are the very proud grandparents of four grandchildren ranging from ages 3 to 9 years old.
