Flags should have no problem flying freely on this Veterans Day. The remnants of a cold front will take care of that.
But people carrying flags outside might want to protect their hands. Below-freezing weather returned to the Emporia area early Friday for the first time in three weeks.
The high in Emporia Thursday was 72, occurring at mid-morning. Friday morning found the wind chill at 16.
Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.14 inches of rain as the cold front moved through Thursday. Cottonwood Falls reported none.
North winds will gust as high as 25 miles per hour Friday. While the sky will be sunny, the high in Emporia is forecast for 39 degrees.
The late-fall temperature trend should continue for the next week, with highs unlikely to top 45 and nights below freezing.
A cold rain is possible Monday afternoon, perhaps mixing with snow showers Monday night. The chances at this point are 30%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.