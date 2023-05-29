Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and the traditional opening weekend for the Jones Aquatic Center. Although a water main break sidelined some of the attractions, JAC opened for the 2023 season on Saturday with a sizeable crowd ready to enjoy sunshine and water.
The pool is open 1 - 6 p.m. Monday - Sunday through Aug. 13.
“We are excited for another great season at Jones Aquatic Center,” said aquatics supervisor Jennifer Wegener. “Our team of lifeguards and guest service employees has been training in preparation for today. Employees with the City of Emporia have been working diligently to get the facility ready.”
Improvements this year include repainting the pool, the diving board and the lazy river. Two structures at the splash pad will be replaced in the next couple of weeks.
On the personnel side, Wegener implemented a new mentorship program called ‘Big Fish, Little Fish.’
“Our experienced lifeguards are working with our new staff to teach and mentor them. I think that will help build the collaborative culture we want out here,” she said.
Jacob Simons, a rising Senior at Emporia High School, is a second-year lifeguard mentoring a first-timer.
“I think [Big Fish, Little Fish] is a good idea. We have a lot of young lifeguards this year, so I’m teaching them what I learned last year,” he said.
In addition to serving as a guide for new staff members, Simons said being a lifeguard is the kind of work he enjoys.
“I like being active at my job,” he said. “I like working with my friends and being with the community. This is the perfect summer job.”
Cayleigh Crowell, also a rising Senior at EHS, cited similar reasons for coming back to work as a lifeguard.
“I like being outside and in the sun,” she said. “I also really like working with the kids. I get to have conversations with them and get to know them throughout the summer. That’s the best part for me.”
Opening day went relatively smoothly, Wegener said.
“It’s usually a stressful day for me,” she said. “There’s a lot of pressure involved with coordinating the staff, welcoming guests, making sure the facilities are operating… But this year has gone really well and most of that is because of our staff. This year’s crew is very team-oriented which means I can delegate some of the load.”
Wegener had reason to be stressed. A few days before the facility was set to open, the water line supplying the lazy river and the water slides broke.
“We filled the lazy river to get it ready for opening day, but when we came in on Wednesday and checked, it was about a foot-and-a-half low,” she said.
Plumbers were called in but had yet to find the source of the break before Saturday.
“This falls under the City of Emporia’s purview,” Wegener said. “They brought in plumbers who tried to find the break by sending a camera into the pipe, but that didn’t show them anything. They’ve dug up the area by the lazy river and, hopefully, will be able to find and fix the problem soon.”
While Wegener does not have an estimate on when the break will be repaired or when the water slides and lazy river will be back in service, she said the pool itself is open and ready for swimmers at a reduced rate.
“Admission to the JAC is half-price until the slides and the lazy river and back up and running,” she said. “There’s still plenty to do out here – come play in the zero-depth pool, jump off the diving board, play on the Wibit, enjoy the sun, grab a snack at the Snack Shack and interact with the other guests.”
Special events and programming are also on deck all summer long. On Father’s Day, dads swim free with a paid child’s admission. Swimming lessons begin June 12 with morning and evening sessions available.
The summer’s biggest event is new this year: a movie night in the pool.
The Big Screen Splash featuring “The Sandlot” is set for July 21.
“The evening will be epic with swimming and a costume contest right before the showing,” Wegener said. “The whole family is invited to enjoy this classic movie on the big screen. There might even be sightings of Hercules.”
Stay up-to-date on happenings at the Jones Aquatic Center online at www.emporiarec.org or call 620-340-6300.
