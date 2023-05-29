Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and the traditional opening weekend for the Jones Aquatic Center. Although a water main break sidelined some of the attractions, JAC opened for the 2023 season on Saturday with a sizeable crowd ready to enjoy sunshine and water.

The pool is open 1 - 6 p.m. Monday - Sunday through Aug. 13.

