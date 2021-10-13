Fifteen people were named Wednesday to a Board of Directors to revive the Plumb Place women's shelter, which has been closed for more than nine months.
A statement from United Way of the Flint Hills said a steering committee appointed the board at the direction of Lyon County District Judge W. Lee Fowler. Fowler will formally appoint selected members at a later date.
The Plumb Place shelter home on East Sixth Avenue shut down at the end of 2020, and is being placed on sale. This should have been the shelter's centennial year, but trouble developed in August 2018 when The Gazette reported a former employee may have stolen $51,000. No one ever has been charged with a crime.
The new board includes Clara Corn, who served as Plumb Place executive director in 2017-18 and Deone Wilson, executive director of the Resource Center for Independent Living.
The other new board members are Angie Baker, Jeremy Dorsey, Brooklyn Ewing, Susan Fowler, Nicole Freeland, Randy Guyer, Jennifer Horst, Jennifer Ogleby, Kim Schrock, Wendi Soendker, Bobbie Sparks, Joelle Spotswood and Staci Sull.
The steering committee appointed by Judge Fowler will assist the new board until all board members officially are appointed. The committee already has decided a new building is needed to help women in need who have children.
Even though the historic Plumb House is closed, the Plumb Place website has not been taken down. It says the home's goal is to provide “temporary emergency shelter and longer-term transitional housing services to women 18 and over.”
