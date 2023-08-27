The history of Emporia's Las Casitas Park, Santa Fe Park, and the profound influence of Hispanic baseball and fast-pitch softball are entwined narratives that mirror the struggles and triumphs of Mexican migrants and their descendants in the early 20th century.
Today, David Rodriguez continues the legacy through the Latin Legends Tournament, an annual event that celebrates Emporia's Hispanic heritage and the rich tradition of fast-pitch softball. Held at the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex, the tournament features induction ceremonies into the Emporia Hall of Fame, guest speakers, and delectable food offerings. The event brings together past and present generations, highlighting the enduring spirit of unity that has defined Emporia's Hispanic community.
This year's event saw the induction of Johnny Torrez, Ronnie, Mario, and Richard Escobar, and Blanco Pete Gomez in the Hall of Fame.
As we reflect on the history of Las Casitas Park, Santa Fe Park, and the profound impact of Hispanic baseball and fast-pitch softball, it becomes evident that these stories aren't just about sports or living conditions; they encapsulate the perseverance, solidarity, and determination of a community that thrived despite facing adversity. These narratives remind us that heritage is about more than just the past; it's a bridge connecting generations, forging a collective identity that remains unbreakable.
According to organizer David Rodriguez, the history of baseball and softball for the local community goes as far back as the 1920s. His father, Pete Rodriguez, played a pivotal role.
"It started way back in 1928 with my dad's baseball team," Rodriguez said. He detailed the early days of the team, with Pete Rodriguez as a player and coaches Pete Luna and Frank Rangel guiding the way. The team was named Los Morelos after a Mexican town and its great leader, was a testament to their roots.
The dedication shown by these players was extraordinary.
"Besides working 10 and 12 hours a day, sometimes seven days a week," Rodriguez explained, "they were working hard the old school way without all the modern equipment." Despite challenging weather conditions, they persevered through "100-degree weather, 0-degree weather." After long days of work, they found time to practice and play baseball, all while managing responsibilities at home.
The team's journey unfolded within the Santa Fe property, particularly the Las Casitas area from South Arundel to West Street. The old Lyon's Diamond, where Pete Rodriguez played ball, was situated at the corner of South Avenue and West Street. Santa Fe leased the land to the city for just a dollar, "for 100 years," Rodriguez added with a touch of irony.
The challenges extended beyond the field.
"At that time, way back in 1928, Mexicans and African Americans could not play against Caucasian teams," Rodriguez recalled. Despite this, the team sought competition by playing against other cities like Kansas City, Topeka, Wichita, and Newton. Their spirit shone brightly, even defeating the renowned Kansas City Monarchs in a doubleheader, a victory that remains a highlight of their story. "Years later, other teams emerged in the early 1940s." Teams like 7up and The Untouchables took the spotlight, paving the way for a transition to softball in the 1950s. In the early 1960s, Lorenzo Delgado stepped in, launching the Emporia Bandoleros softball team.
Lorenzo Delgado's contributions reached beyond the field. "He was a great coach and manager of the team," Rodriguez affirmed. Delgado's impact extended to the community, where he became Emporia's first Hispanic Public Official. It was fitting that the city honored him by renaming Santa Fe Park to the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex.
Rodriguez passionately continued, "Fast pitch softball is part of the proud heritage of the local Mexican American community and has been passed from father to son for decades. It's in our blood." The inspiration passed down from generations was potent. "Growing up around it, and seeing it, made you want to play," Rodriguez reflected, underscoring the deep influence of family on the sporting tradition.
