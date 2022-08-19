FullSizeRender.jpeg

Mickey Edwards, left, and Scott Hayes, right, detailed UWFH’s campaign at its Business After Hours event at the Pressroom Thursday evening.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

United Way of the Flint Hills kicked off its campaign Thursday evening, gearing up for another year of making impactful change in the community.

UWFH serves eight counties — Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee and Woodson — partnering with 23 community organizations to bring solutions to issues facing residents.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.