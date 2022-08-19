United Way of the Flint Hills kicked off its campaign Thursday evening, gearing up for another year of making impactful change in the community.
UWFH serves eight counties — Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee and Woodson — partnering with 23 community organizations to bring solutions to issues facing residents.
Last year, over $466,000 was invested in the community. This year, the focus is slightly different, CEO Mickey Edwards said.
“This year we decided to take the focus away from fundraising and really put it more on the good that we do, the impact we make and the programs that we have, including the ones that our community partners run and those that we run and administer out of our own office.”
Edwards said this year has been “amazing” because of UWFH’s ability to get out into the community, something that was not possible during the height of the COVID pandemic.
“As a community member, I always knew how the United Way was appreciated in the community and the work they did, but having people now be able to say ‘look at all of the work that we see you doing in the community’ has been amazing,” she said. “[The community’s] dollars have always shown that they appreciate our work, but being able to say ‘hey, I’m a supporter of the Imagination Library’ or ‘I see the importance of having your support from Cradle to Career.’ To be able to do the work in the community really means a lot.”
Another change for the United Way of the Flint Hills are Scott and Lisa Hayes, who will serve as the organization’s new co-chairs.
“We’re nervous, but we’re very excited,” Scott Hayes said. “We’re both extremely humbled that Mickey and the United Way of the Flint Hills felt that we were worthy of leading the campaign. We’re excited to get out in the communities and spread the word of everything the United Way does.”
Hayes said in addition to some of the more well-known campaign funding and projects of UWFH, the organization is also excited to educate the community about lesser-known projects.
“Lisa and I both want to get out and meet as many members of the community, either that we know or don’t know, and get to as many businesses as we can and talk to them about the work of the United Way … especially the stuff they don’t know. That education and that outreach are what we are most excited about,” he said.
Some of UWFH newest programs include the United for Racial Equity mini-grant program, Hayes said, which will help “increase awareness and strengthen racial equity through innovative projects that are designed to help the community.” Applications for the mini-grants are due by Sept. 1.
Another, he added, are the emerging needs grants. The grants help agencies work through emergencies or fill gaps in funding, such as giving students new gym shoes and pajamas, providing search and rescue classes for first responders and more.
