Emporian Alex Allemang will be looking to put his best foot forward this weekend — quite literally.
After earning an invite with an impressive performance during preliminary events in late June, the 14-year-old EHS freshman was welcomed to participate in the 7th Annual Kicking World National Showcase in Austin, Texas. The invite-only, two-day event features 8-12th grade kickers, punters and long snappers from across the country who distinguished themselves at Kicking World’s yearly slate of in-person camps.
In featuring only the nation’s best young specialists, the event has become a source of opportunity for older participants over the years, often drawing them interest from college programs at all levels. In being one of only eight attending freshman and holding a position on Kicking World’s exclusive list of “hot prospects,” Allemang still expects to see plenty of looks, despite his age.
“For that list of hot prospects, we look for about the top 5% of specialists across the country based on their class year,” said Kicking World Owner and Head Coach Brent Grablachoff. “With putting him on that list, we’re saying he’s better than about 95 out of 100 players his age.
“A lot of people that may not know much about kicking think you have to be a really big guy with a strong leg to succeed. Alex isn’t the biggest guy out there, and he’s still growing as a freshman, but what separates him is that he’s got a very fast leg and very precise foot-to-ball contact. When a golfer’s club head hits the ball at exactly the right spot and their swing speed is fast, but smooth, that’s what allows them to drive the ball further. It’s that same type of situation with Alex.”
While the magnitude of the weekend’s showcase and added possibility for exposure may be a little much for others his age to manage, it probably won’t be the case for Allemang. After all, there’s no need to be nervous considering it’s something he’s prepared for for most of his life.
“I’ve played soccer since I was two, but I switched to football in fifth grade when I could play tackle football,” Allemang said. “The team needed a kicker, so I tried it and liked it. The coaches thought I was good, too, so since then I have always been the kicker.
“I actually kicked for both varsity and JV this season. When I played varsity, I was nervous at first because I was a freshman, but I got used to being on the field. I was more calm when I played with JV, because the players weren’t as old. Either way, my teammates were alway there for me when I had a bad kick and gave me high fives when I had a good kick. I was really glad the coaches gave me a shot. Overall this season, I learned to relax and not rush my kicks and also that it’s important to be ready to go into the game at any time.”
Instead of focusing too much on the future though, Allemang is most looking forward to another chance to hone his craft with peers of his skill level. While he admits it would be “awesome” to play football at a higher level someday, his plan for the weekend is simply to represent his current teammates — and all of his supporters back in Emporia — by continuing to work hard and putting forth his best effort.
“I’ll keep going to the Kicking World camps each year to keep getting better and to have extra practice,” Allemang said. “Ever since I went to the Kicking World Camp in Kansas City and got invited to the National Showcase, everyone has wished me good luck. It just makes me feel good to have the support of my friends, family, teammates, and coaches.”
Those wishing to cheer Alex on will have a chance to do so Sunday, as the showcase’s second day of events will stream live at www.kickingworld.com/live beginning at 8:30 a.m. For a detailed list of Kicking World’s list of 2020 Hot Prospects, visit www.kickingworld.com/hot-prospect-list.
