While the community may sometimes have misconceptions about what can and cannot be recycled, Solid Waste Manager Keith Senn at the Emporia Recycling Center said he's always happy to help clear up any questions about the process.
Emporia first began its recycling efforts in 1989 when recycling was nationally popular. Today, more than 1,800 tons of recyclable materials are accepted and processed annually.
“It saved the city and its customers thousands of dollars over the years,” Senn said. “Of course, we kept a good portion of that material out of the landfills as a result. So, I think it has been impactful — we could do better — but it has had an impact.”
That, he said, is where more education comes in.
In general, Senn thinks that recycling in the community could be improved with more participation, more education on contaminants and cleaner products.
The recycling center accepts: cardboard, paperboard, newspaper, magazines, slick paper, office paper, junk mail, aluminum cans, tin cans, container glass and plastics numbered 1-7.
Most recyclable plastics have an insignia, which is a mark to tell the recycler what number of plastic it is. Some plastics with an insignia include: milk jugs, water bottles, detergent, shampoo bottles, yogurt tubs or margarine tubs.
The Recycling Center does not accept: plastic bags, plastic sheeting, unnumbered plastics, styrofoam, polystyrene, glass, ceramic cookware and dishes, mirrors, window glass, lightbulbs, wax or plastic coated paper or cardboard, photographs, facial and toilet tissue, paper towels, any paper in contact with food, gift wraps, aluminum foil, food and waste, electronics and small appliances, clothing, fabric, carpets, shoes, scissors, aerosol cans and household hazardous waste.
“We have a lot of problems with plastic grocery bags,” he said. “They are typically not recycled.”
Plastic grocery bags can be recycled at the drop off boxes in Walmart and Dillon’s. Old and used books can be recycled at the Emporia Public Library. Clothing, housewares, furniture, working electronics and small appliances can be donated to The Salvation Army and Goodwill.
“There is a big fight right now about pizza boxes [being recycled],” Senn said.
He explained that, traditionally, the bottom half of a pizza box could not be recycled because of the oil and grease. The top half could be recycled.
“Now, they are saying that it does not hurt anything,” he said.
Curb-It Recycling
The city began offering curbside recycling service on June 1, 2015 for residential customers at no additional cost. Households can use the polycart with a green lid for recyclable materials, and while it's not mandatory, it's highly encouraged to participate in the program.
Recyclables are picked up biweekly on the resident’s designated trash collection day, every other week. Permitted recyclable materials do not have to be separated or sorted.
Recycling carts may not be used for trash, yard waste or any material other than permitted recyclable materials.
Lyon and Chase County both have recycling trailers to drop off materials. In Chase County, the trailer can be found in various towns at different times.
In Lyon County, the trailer is in Olpe every Monday, Admire on the first and third Tuesday every month, Neosho Rapids on the second and fourth Tuesday. The trailer is in Americus on the first and third Wednesday, Hartford the second and fourth Wednesday. Also, the recycling trailer can be found in Reading on the first and third Thursday and at Northern Heights on the second and fourth Thursday.
“I hope that we can continue on recycling. The market for recycling is down considerably,” he said. “So, we are waiting for domestic demand … we need our domestic markets back and they have to be developed before our recycling market comes back.”
The trailer is in Strong City on the first and third Thursday every month, Cottonwood Falls the second and fourth Thursday, Cedar Point the first Tuesday in June, August, September, November and December and the second Tuesday in July and October. The trailer is in Matfield Green on the third Tuesday of July and October and then on the fourth Tuesday in June, August, September, November and December.
“We have a recycling trailer that we put at Dillon’s from 10 a.m. Thursday until noon on Saturday every week,” Senn said.
The Recycling Center is open from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday everyday at 3100 W. South Ave. Visit http://utilities.emporia-kansas.gov/index.php/trash-recycling-services/recycling-center-trailers for more information about the materials accepted. Visit http://utilities.emporia-kansas.gov/index.php/trash-recycling-services/faq-trash-recycling-services or call at 620-340-6339 for any questions.
(1) comment
I do recycle. I am CONSERVATIVE, but, NOT "A Political CONSERVATIVE." I do find that "CONSERVATIVES", especially, REPUBLICAN POLITICIANS...are NOT Conservative about our Earth's NATURAL RESOURCES. Clean Air, for instance, is NOT a priority, nor Clean Water, nor Healthy Foods. Nor Clean Rivers, Ditches, etc. Sadly, most Republicans follow the Politicians "lead." It is probably, a 2-way Street--they "cater to each other." CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICANS JUST LIVE FOR NOW. They care nothing about future generations down the road. SAME with the Federal Deficit. The only time they care about the Deficit is WHEN THE DEMOCRATS ARE IN. In the Meantime I keep recycling.. I am proudly GARY LUKERT.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.