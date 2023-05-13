Stacey Schneider is ready to take the Emporia Granada Theatre to the next level.
Recently announced as the historic theatre’s permanent executive director, Schneider is no stranger to the theatre. She was hired as an administrative assistant for the theatre in 2021 and served as interim director since Aug. 2022 upon the departure of Rebeca Herrera.
And, as an Emporia native, Schneider grew up in the Granada and spent many years watching her mother, Mary Sue Wade, advocate for needed renovations for the space.
“This theatre has been a part of my life since I was a little, bitty kid,” she said. “My mom actually advocated for years to try to get the theater renovated. ... She ended up serving on the board of directors for many years, until about five years ago. So, the Granada Theatre is magical to me.”
Schneider has worked in and around the music industry since the 1990s, including working in concert production.
“I usually worked as a production assistant, which meant that you went to the venue and you just worked with the tour manager doing whatever they needed,” she said. “I did that off an on for many years, even when I moved back here.”
In Emporia, she worked as a music education representative for Flint Hills Music until March 2020, where she traveled to schools throughout the state and assisted them with their needs for band classes and worked with band directors.
Schneider also comes from a musical family. Two of her sisters are musicians, including professional musician Kelly Wade Hunt. Schneider herself is a songwriter.
“I’m not a singer like my sisters,” she said with a laugh. “I love music and dancing in every from.”
Even with her background, Schneider said she wasn’t ready to put her name in for the executive director job immediately after it became vacant.
“I knew that if I wanted to, I could put my name in, but I waited several months because I wanted to be sure I wanted to do it,” she said. “I wanted to see how it felt to me. It’s one thing to be here in an assistant capacity, so I wanted to see if I was capable of having it all on my shoulders.”
By fall 2022, Schneider was ready to make the leap. The board ultimately agreed that she was the right fit.
“We are excited to see Stacey take this position,” the Granada board said in a press release last month. “Stacey and her family have been involved with the local arts community and the Emporia Granada Theatre for many years, including the years the theatre went through its renovation. She has a true passion for music and the theatre and we look forward to the theatre’s growth under her leadership.”
Schneider sees opportunities to bring in a wider variety of entertinament, harkening back to the types of shows former director Bryan Williams was bringing to the theatre before his resigned in 2018.
“Bryan Williams was bringing in some big shows and he did a variety of shows,” she said. “I do want to get back into that, as well as incorporating some regional bands, whether it’s local Emporia or Kansas City.”
Schneider is currently in the process of rewriting the Granada’s sponsorship packages and “reenergizing” the donor programs.
“There’s a lot of foundational things I need to take care of in order to get theatre shows built up,” she said. “It’s going to take a little while, but I want people to know that the theatre is in good hands. I believe our board believes that I have the best interest at heart for the theatre in the community, and I want them to feel comfortable coming here.”
