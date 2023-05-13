IMG-5462.jpg

Emporia Granada executive director Stacey Schneider stands outside the historic theatre.

 Ryann Brooks/Gazette

Stacey Schneider is ready to take the Emporia Granada Theatre to the next level.

Recently announced as the historic theatre’s permanent executive director, Schneider is no stranger to the theatre. She was hired as an administrative assistant for the theatre in 2021 and served as interim director since Aug. 2022 upon the departure of Rebeca Herrera.

