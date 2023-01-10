The Emporia boys basketball team used big second and third quarters to defeat Paola, 58-28, at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.

Paola kept the game close in the first quarter, with the score being 9-8 Emporia after the first eight minutes. Emporia led 9-5 before the Panthers hit a three-pointer toward the end of the frame. Head coach Lee Baldwin said the Spartans struggled against their zone defense early.

