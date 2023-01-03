The new year brought with it many new changes, including new tax rates in Kansas. Here’s what we know about state and local tax rates heading into 2023.
In May 2022, a bipartisan food tax bill was signed into law by Governor Laura Kelly. The final version of Kelly’s plan to “axe the food tax” will gradually cut the state 6.5% food tax to 0% by 2025.
So what does that mean for Kansans buying groceries in the new year?
“As of January 1, 2023, the state sales tax on food and food ingredients will be going down from 6.5% to 4%,” the Kansas Department of Revenue explained. “Following that date, the state sales tax for food and food ingredients will continue to decrease as follows: January 1, 2024, the new rate will be 2% and January 1, 2025, the new rate will be 0%.”
For non-food purchases, the state tax rate is still 6.5%.
KDOR also notes that local food sales tax rates will not be affected by the state reduction. This is where the additional tax rates applied by the City of Emporia and Lyon County come in.
Both the city of Emporia and Lyon County collect a 1% sales tax rate for qualifying food items and non-food items. This creates an additional 2% tax on food and non-food items purchased within the city limits, bringing the rates to 6% and 8.5% respectively. Outside the city limits, only county tax rates apply, bringing the food and non-food tax rates to 5% and 7.5% respectively.
At the Flint Hills Mall and the Pavilions, that tax rate increases again, as part of the city’s Community Improvement Districts (CID). An additional 1% tax is charged on purchases at the two Emporia shopping centers, bringing the total non-food tax rate to 9.5% and food rate to 7%.
Thanks for the update and clarification. Looks like the higher tax at the mall and the pavilion are disincentives to shop there. That's unfortunate. The city and county need to consider dropping their sales tax on food. That would help many Emporians and the surrounding communities and attract shoppers who might otherwise go to Topeka.
