The new year brought with it many new changes, including new tax rates in Kansas. Here’s what we know about state and local tax rates heading into 2023.

In May 2022, a bipartisan food tax bill was signed into law by Governor Laura Kelly. The final version of Kelly’s plan to “axe the food tax” will gradually cut the state 6.5% food tax to 0% by 2025.

cyberspace

Thanks for the update and clarification. Looks like the higher tax at the mall and the pavilion are disincentives to shop there. That's unfortunate. The city and county need to consider dropping their sales tax on food. That would help many Emporians and the surrounding communities and attract shoppers who might otherwise go to Topeka.

