Area school volleyball teams were on the court on Tuesday.
Olpe improved to 8-6 on the season after sweeping Madison 25-16, 25-13 and beating Waverly, 23-25, 25-10, 25-11.
Hartford swept the Kansas School for the Deaf in a best three out of five series, 25-20, 25-8, 25-16. They are now 5-9 on the season.
Madison lost to Waverly (24-26, 16-25) and Olpe (16-25, 13-25) and are now 2-9 on the season.
Chase County went 0-2 against Osage City. They dropped the first set 22-25, 25-23, 29-31 and the second 15-25, 17-25.
Chase County head coach LeAnn Hansford was pleased with how the team played in the first match.
"The first match was a great match," Hansford said. "Even though we didn't win, there was nothing to hang our heads about. The second match was not as good. We competed most of the time but did not gel as well as we did the first one."
