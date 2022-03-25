Molly Chenault, Public Services Librarian at the Emporia Public Library, presented “Sprouted Seeds and How to Use Them” on Wednesday in the library meeting room. The program was the first in the new 2022 Healthy Eating Series.
Seeds for sprouting and information handouts accompanied Chenault’s presentation. She sourced components used for the program locally, with seeds and sprouting jar featuring a special mesh lid, purchased from local health food store Nature’s Paradise, located at 1511 W. Sixth Ave. in Emporia.
Chenault guided attendees through the simple process of sprouting seeds. “Be careful as to which seeds you choose,” she advised. “For example, kidney beans contain toxins that could be harmful if ingested.”
She offered pre-measured containers with either alfalfa seeds or a zesty mix of clover, fenugreek and radish seeds for participants to take home and sprout on their own. The seeds can be purchased at Nature’s Paradise.
Chenault noted that seeds for sprouting can be obtained online as well, but cautioned, “Just be sure any seeds you order online are from a reputable source, as this is something you’ll be eating.”
Although the seeds must be soaked overnight in preparation for sprouting, they will be ready to eat in as little as four days. Two tablespoons of seeds can yield as much as a quart of sprouts, for an inexpensive, easy, and healthful addition to every meal.
Chenault shared that she places her sprouting jar containing soaked seeds in an empty drawer at work.
“Basically, it’s just like Goldilocks,” she said. “It’s all about finding the right place for the seeds to thrive. I have literally kept them in a drawer in my office and they do just fine.”
Future presentations will feature the Charlie Cart, funded by donations from the Friends of the Emporia Public Library. The Charlie Cart is a durable kitchen on wheels, with power, storage and a sink. It includes all the tools and appliances necessary for cooking demonstrations and educational presentations. It is a portable all-in-one, hands-on food education program for any learning environment.
The next events in the Healthy Eating Series include “Nourish Your Brain” on April 21 and “Meatless Meals” on May 26, both at 4:30 p.m. in the Emporia Public Library meeting room on the first floor. Emporia Public Library is located at 110 E. Sixth Ave. and can be reached at 620-340-6462.
For more information, visit the library’s Facebook page or www.emporialibrary.org.
