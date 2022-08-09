The late Olivia Newton-John sang in the movies about "summer days, drifting away." Right now, mid-summer in the Emporia area isn't as bad as it could be.
The high at Emporia Municipal Airport Monday dropped to 84 degrees, ending three days in a row of 100 or higher. That reading was seven degrees below normal.
A recording station three miles northwest of the city only reached 78. But Cottonwood Falls recorded a Monday high of 102.
The climb back up the thermometer begins in the Emporia area Tuesday. The temperature is expected to build a few degrees each day. Overnight lows should be in the mid-60s.
With no rain and only a few clouds in the forecast through the weekend, the high should reach 88 Tuesday. That will be followed by 91 Wednesday, 93 Thursday, 96 Friday, 98 Saturday and 100 Sunday.
Cottonwood Falls had 0.02 inches of rain Monday, while the Emporia airport had a trace.
