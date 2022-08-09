Weed and sun
Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

The late Olivia Newton-John sang in the movies about "summer days, drifting away." Right now, mid-summer in the Emporia area isn't as bad as it could be.

The high at Emporia Municipal Airport Monday dropped to 84 degrees, ending three days in a row of 100 or higher. That reading was seven degrees below normal.

