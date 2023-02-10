The Emporia High School swim and dive teams finished fifth at the Centennial League meet in Topeka on Thursday.

The Spartans finished with 237 points. League champion Manhattan finished first with 431 points. Washburn Rural and Topeka High rounded out the top three.

