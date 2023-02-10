The Emporia High School swim and dive teams finished fifth at the Centennial League meet in Topeka on Thursday.
The Spartans finished with 237 points. League champion Manhattan finished first with 431 points. Washburn Rural and Topeka High rounded out the top three.
Alex Allemang finished second in diving with a score of 319.40. It was a new season high for Allemang, and head coach Barb Clark was glad to see him finish strong.
“He was clean with a lot of his dives and I was really impressed,” Clark said. “He was really focused and that was a good thing for him.”
Logan Woydziak finished fifth in the 50 free with a time of 23.59, which puts him under .2 seconds away from an auto-state qualifying time. He also finished seventh in the 100 free in 55.23.
“I am hoping he will get an opportunity next Friday to swim and experience the state meet as a solo swimmer because his future is so bright,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “He also played a huge role in our two relays that are also hoping to get to state on considerations.”
Shane Anderson finished seventh in the 200 IM with a time of 2:30.04, Tyler Luthi took sixth in the 100 fly (1:07.43) and Will Walker was eighth in the 100 back (1:11.74).
The 200 free relay team of Woydziak, Luthi, Anderson and Walker finished sixth with a new personal best time of 1:39.65.
Five Spartans earned Centennial League honors. Allemang and Woydziak were named to the All-Centennial League second team, while Walker, Luthi and Anderson were honorable mentions. If the season is over, Dawson was glad to see it end on a high note.
“It was great to see so many of our boys have personal best swims for many of their last meets,” Dawson said. “There is a lot of potential on this team and I am excited to see where a lot of them are at this time next year with some more training and conditioning.”
Emporia will now wait to find out if any of their consideration times make it to next week’s state meet, which will be held at the Shawnee Mission District Aquatic Center in Lenexa on Beb. 16-18
