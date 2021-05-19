Saint Francis Ministries is now offering a new way for outpatient clients to access behavioral health services in its Emporia office location.
The organization unveiled its remote telehealth clinic on May 6 in order to expand its service reach into Emporia and the surrounding area. Using grant money from the Greater Emporia Disaster Relief Fund, Saint Francis purchased state-of-the-art technology to equip a specified room with telehealth capability so that its clients can attend their appointments with providers in other locations in a private, comfortable space with a reliable internet connection.
“Really, the goal is to set ease of access for services here in Emporia to our actual physical site locations that are in other parts of the state,” said Darrin Sewell, executive director of Outpatient Behavioral Health at Saint Francis Ministries. “One of the things that [the Emporia] office said that they would need for the children and families that they’re treating was more access to substance use treatment, mental health treatment and [medication] management treatment.”
Any Saint Francis client utilizing telehealth services would be allowed to access the telehealth clinic. When the client schedules an appointment, they can choose whether they would prefer to use their own device at home or come into the office to use the clinic.
“A client will call us saying, ‘I need mental health services or med management services,’ and we would send a link to the unit and then the client would show up here and then, essentially, their appointment will be here with our provider,” Sewell said.
All of Saint Francis’s Outpatient Behavioral Health providers are physically located in Salina, Wichita and Great Bend, meaning that the only options for clients in the Emporia area are driving long distances or using telehealth. A long drive could be unfeasible due to time and financial constraints, while lack of privacy, appropriate devices or a reliable internet connection could be barriers to accessing telehealth services.
Sewell said that the new telehealth clinic — which is a pilot program also being implemented in Garden City — aims to target people experiencing such obstacles to services. But he also said that even those who do have the right technology and a strong internet connection at home can use the remote clinic.
“Even though you have internet connection or a cell phone, you may not have a private place to sit,” he said. “You may not feel comfortable because of those that are in the house or in the environment and so this gives you a way to still access telehealth and maybe access different services that are offered in the community here in a location where you know it’s going to be private, where you know it’s going to be secure. … As long as we have room availability, even if they have internet access and they want to come in and do the session here, I think that’s perfectly fine as well.”
Sewell said that, since the pandemic started, 98% of Saint Francis Outpatient Behavioral Health’s services have been provided remotely, and that 650 clients statewide have been served via telehealth. It quickly became apparent that increasing access to telehealth services was imperative.
Because this type of telehealth clinic is incredibly fresh, Sewell said he wasn’t sure exactly how many clients he expected to use it.
“That’s why this is a pilot: to see what the need and demand is there,” he said. “Even if we can help three or four people now, three or four clients, to us, that is still enough to support this being here. … If these go well, [we hope] to offer these in our other office locations … to expand that so we’ll have them in more rural areas as well.”
Current Saint Francis clients can call the Emporia office at 620-342-7882 to get set up with an appointment in the telehealth clinic if they so desire, but they can also continue to have their telehealth appointments at home.
Those who are not currently Saint Francis clients but who are interested in receiving services through the organization can call the above number to ask about an assessment to see if they are eligible.
