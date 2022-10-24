The Emporia Senior Center has been facing financial challenges for years, spurred by past embezzlement and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the center’s director is considering closing the doors due to a lack of funding.
“All of you have been made aware of the financial struggles we’ve been having for quite some time,” Emporia Senior Center Director Ian Boyd said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “ … At our recent board meeting I recommended to the Board of Directors to lay off all employees, and I was included in that recommendation. This recommendation was extremely difficult because it was my last move to save the organization as a Kansas corporation …”.
In the post, Boyd said that the center’s expenses were within the approved budget — and that they are awaiting a handful of pending grants — but are not making enough revenue to keep the doors open, citing equipment failure, low attendance, inflation and more.
The center has had mixed luck in the past with funding requests to local officials and donors.
An allocation request to the City of Emporia in June for $75,000 to the Emporia Senior Center was denied.
City manager Trey Cocking said this was the first time the senior center had come to the city with an allocation request, which is usually fulfilled by the county.
“We have never funded them before, so it was a brand new request. Typically … they are funded by the county,” Cocking said. “It was new … our thought was they are funded by the county and they should continue to be funded by the county.”
Emporia Senior Center board members Ken Hanson and Virginia McCabe asked the Lyon County Commission for $105,000 in appropriations in June as well. The county commission approved $50,000 of that request, County Controller Dan Williams said, up from the $45,000 the commissioners gave the senior center in 2022. Additionally, the county gave the Senior Center $30,166.37 in COVID relief funds in December 2020 based on the Lyon County Economic Development Relief Committee’s recommendations.
“One of the questions the commission asked was that the city of Emporia hasn’t put in money to the senior center ever, and it’s the Emporia Senior Center, so you have to go to the city for the rest of it,” Williams said.
Requests for comment to Lyon County Commissioners were not returned by the time of publication.
According to Williams, if the center were to fully close and cease operations, the money would stay with the county.
“If there is no place to allocate the money approved for the Emporia Senior Center then those funds would stay in the general fund as an expense that wasn’t incurred in the county budget and would be available funds carried over for 2024,” he said.
According to The Gazette’s records, in 2021, the center received a $6,000 grant from the Emporia Community Foundation and in 2022 received “a generous donation” from the Sertoma Club of Emporia.
In his post, Boyd also listed past troubles with embezzlement involving the center’s past director. In 2018, former Emporia Senior Center Director Lannie Lyman was arrested on theft charges after embezzling more than $100,000 from the center.
While Boyd has previously touted the center’s ability to bounce back from the embezzlement, stating in December 2019 that the center was once again “running in the black,” the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have set back any progress the center has made.
“We had built up a small amount of reserves and after that COVID began and exhausted those reserves,” Boyd told The Gazette in August.
He also told The Gazette that the center intended to have a full audit conducted, which would have been the first time one has occurred since 1986, according to Boyd. He stated that he hoped the upcoming audit would help reassure the community and donors that the center had moved past the problems of the previous director and give insight into what it needed to focus on to improve.
The Gazette reached out to Boyd and Emporia Senior Center board members Ken Hanson and Virginia McCabe, but has been unable to receive comment on the results of the audit.
According to his post, as for now, Boyd is looking at all his options.
“This weekend I’m working on succession planning, meeting with realtors and gathering proposals for the Board to consider selling or leasing our property,” he said in the Oct. 22 Facebook post.
“My intentions as well as the Board’s are to keep the corporation alive and start up again in the future. Our accountants, attorney, and even a handful of members have all been working diligently to find a way to prevent dissolution. These conversations included major donors.”
In the meantime, some of the center’s programs may be on pause.
Bingo and the center’s Oct. 26 fundraising luncheon have been canceled. It is unclear if Bingo will remain canceled in the coming weeks.
The remaining schedule includes Coffee Hour on Mondays, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., card games at 9 a.m. on Monday mornings and on Thursdays at 1 p.m., and the exercise group, who meets for an hour on Tuesday and Friday mornings at 9:30 a.m.
The Friendship meals, which used to be provided by the center and the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging, were paused during COVID and have not returned at the Senior Center.
“We have not served any meals at the Emporia Senior Center since COVID closed the centers across the state,” NCFHAAA deputy director Kelsey Pfannenstiel said. “However we have continued serving the home-delivered meals across Emporia and through the other senior centers across Lyon County and across our 18 county area.”
Pfannenstiel said she had no comment on why the meals have not been returned at the Emporia Senior Center.
According to Boyd, the board is also debating if it can host the 3rd annual Christmas Gala, one of the center’s newer fundraising events.
Multiple calls to Boyd for comment were not returned by the time of publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.