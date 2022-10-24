DSC_1108.JPG

The Emporia Senior Center sits quiet without its sign Monday afternoon, after the sign was damaged by heavy wind and rain.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

Update

This story has been updated from its original version to reflect an additional donation from the county in December 2020. 

The Emporia Senior Center has been facing financial challenges for years, spurred by past embezzlement and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the center’s director is considering closing the doors due to a lack of funding.

“All of you have been made aware of the financial struggles we’ve been having for quite some time,” Emporia Senior Center Director Ian Boyd said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “ … At our recent board meeting I recommended to the Board of Directors to lay off all employees, and I was included in that recommendation. This recommendation was extremely difficult because it was my last move to save the organization as a Kansas corporation …”.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.