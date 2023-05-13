EMPORIA — The 2023 edition of the girls’ Lyon County League track and field meet was held Thursday at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium.
The Lebo Lady Wolves won the team competition besting the second-place Olpe Lady Eagles, 133-122. It was the Lady Wolves’ fifth team championship this year, following league titles in cross country, volleyball, basketball and softball. The Kansas State-bound (track and field) Brooklyn Jones scored a double in the throwing events. She heaved the discus 103-10 and the javelin her specialty, a very respectable 137-7. Audrey Peek contributed a win in the pole vault and finished second in the javelin. Abi Jones ran the sprint trifecta, placing first in the 400 meters, second in the 100 meters and third in the 200 meters.
Olpe’s Lilly Skalsky swept the distance events, picking up firsts in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
Lady Bulldog was a triple winner, providing Madison with victories in the high jump, long jump and 300-meter hurdles.
Hartford’s Trinity Windle also had a solid meet, leaping 5-0 in the high jump, garnering second place, and finishing second in the 400 meters.
The most interesting double of the meet was Waverly’s Josie Romig’s second-place finish in the 800 meters and third-place result in the shot put.
On the boys side, Madison’s Bryson Turner won four events — 100 meters, 200 meters, long jump and triple jump — guiding Madison to 145 points, just 14 behind the league champion Olpe Eagles (159). The speedster’s sprint times and jump marks — the triple jump notwithstanding — were pedestrian by Turner’s standards, but they’ll most likely improve at regionals. In the field, Hayden Helm logged a first-place finish in the discus and second in the javelin, and on the track, raced to the second-place spot in the 100 meters.
Olpe’s Garet Cole launched an epic javelin toss of 170-3, claiming top honors
in the throwing event. Eagle middle-distance runners Darren Heins and Kaleb
Arnold excelled in the 800 and 1600-meter runs. Heins won the 800 and notched a second-place finish in the 1600. Arnold won the 1600 meters and edged out teammate Dexton Hoelting for third in the 800.
The Lebo Wolves — third overall — scored a mass of points in the field from
thrower Austin Bailey and vaulter Corey Reese. Bailey finished on top in the
shot put ring, adding a second-place finish in the discus throw. Reese
prevailed in the pole vault, jumping 10-0. On the oval, Caleb Durst collected
first and third-place finishes in the 3200 and 1600 meters, respectively.
Hartford Jaguar Grayson Dailey set a school record in the 400 meters,
clocking a winning time of 52.51, and placed third in the 200 meters.
Burlingame’s Matt Heckman recorded the most impressive mark of the meet. Heckman skied 6-10 over the crossbar, easily winning the event. He should be a lock to win the 1A high jump title.
100m - 1, Madison Hovestadt, Burlingame, 14.06. 2, Abi Jones, Lebo, 14.13. 3, Jade Smith, Olpe, 14.13.
200m - 1, Willow Wyatt, Burlingame, 28.71. 2, J.Smith, Olpe, 28.81. 3, A.Jones, Lebo, 29.68.
400m - 1, A.Jones, Lebo, 66.80. 2, Trinity Windle, Hartford, 68.11. 3, Kadey Robert, Olpe, 68.44.
800m - 1, Bella Tyson, Burlingame, 2:32.27. 2, Josie Romig, Waverly, 2:41.52. 3, Milly Bailey, Olpe, 2:43.93.
1600m - 1, Lilly Skalsky, Olpe, 5:53.37. 2, Kennah Spear, Lebo, 6:27.53. 3, Lily Hudson, Madison, 6:35.02.
3200m - 1, L.Skalsky, Olpe, 13:05.22. 2, Cira Plummer, Lebo, 13:54.26. 3, K.Spear, Lebo, 16:27.38.
100m hurdles - 1, Anna Matthews, Waverly, 17.94. 2, Akyra Traver, Marais des Cygnes Valley, 18.95. 3, Yolaine Luthi, Madison, 19.12.
300 hurdles - 1, Y.Luthi, Madison, 50.34. 2, Akyra Traver, Marais des Cygnes Valley, 50.92. 3, Audrey Peek, Lebo, 56.81.
4x100m relay - 1, Burlingame, 53.97. 2, Olpe, 54.97. 3, Waverly, 55.77.
4x400m relay - 1, Olpe, 4:28.30. 2, Lebo, 4:39.57. 3, Waverly, 4:45.34.
4x800m relay - 1, Olpe, 11:06.33. 2, Lebo, 11:24.47. 3, Madison, 12:17.37.
High Jump - 1, Y.Luthi, Madison, 5-0. 2, T.Windle, Hartford, 5-0. 3, Jalynn Weakley, Madison, 4-10.
Long jump - 1, Y.Luthi, Madison, 15-9.5. 2, Aubryn Garriott, Olpe, 14-9. 3, W.Wyatt, Burlingame, 14-6.5.
Triple jump - 1, M.Hovestadt, Burlingame, 31-9. 2, Madison Cormode, Marais des Cygnes Valley. 3, Ally Peek, Lebo, 29-5.75.
Pole vault - 1, Audrey Peek, Lebo, 8-6. 2, Hana Cole, Olpe, 7-0. 3, Ally Peek, Lebo, 7-0.
Shot put - 1, Jalea True, South Coffey County, 34-0. 2, Emily Ludolph, South Coffey County, 33-4. 3, J.Romig, Waverly, 33-3.
Discus throw - 1, Brooklyn Jones, Lebo, 103-10. 2, Sarah Miser, Madison, 101-8. 3, Hana Cole, Olpe, 99-8.
Javelin throw - 1, B.Jones, Lebo, 137-7. 2, Audrey Peek, 125-5. 3, J.Weakley, Madison, 115-1.
100m - 1, Bryson Turner, Madison, 11.03. 2, Hayden Helm, Madison, 12.36. 3, Ethan Hall, Madison, 12.39.
200m - 1, B.Turner, Madison, 23.31. 2, Blake Skalsky, Olpe, 24.17. 3, Grayson Dailey, Hartford, 24.41.
400m - 1, G.Dailey, Hartford, 52.51 (school record). 2, B.Skalsky, Olpe, 53.49. 3, Blake Redeker, Olpe, 54.33.
800m - 1, Darren Heins, Olpe, 2:04.08. 2, Grayson Shoemaker, Lebo, 2:05.34. 3, Kaleb Arnold, Olpe, 2:14.27.
1600m - 1, K.Arnold, Olpe, 4:56.81. 2, D.Heins, Olpe, 5:07.34. 3, Caleb Durst, Lebo, 5:14.79.
3200m - 1, C.Durst, Lebo, 10:44.88. 2, K.Arnold, Olpe, 10:56.27. 3, Cody Cleveland, Hartford, 11:24.43.
110m hurdles - 1, Brady Wallace, Waverly, 18.94. 2, Octdavian Dean, Madison, 19.17. 3, Connor Kueser, Olpe, 20.70.
300m hurdles - 1, B.Wallace, Waverly, 45.07. 2, C.Kueser, Olpe, 45.60. 3, O.Dean, Madison, 46.60.
4x100m relay - 1, Madison, 48.72. 2, Olpe, 50.50.
4x400m relay - 1, Olpe, 3:46.44. 2, Lebo, 3:52.57. 3, Madison, 4:06.98.
4x800m relay - 1, Olpe, 8:56.15, 2, Lebo, 9:03.42. 3, Waverly, 9:25.83.
High jump - 1, Matt Heckman, Burlingame, 6-10, 2, Colton Isch, Madison, 5-8. 3, Landon Lewis, Madison, 5-2.
Long jump - 1, B.Turner, Madison, 21-8.75. 2, Brandon Punches, Burlingame, 18-7.25. 3, B.Redeker, Olpe, 18-5.25.
Triple jump - 1, B.Turner, Madison, 45-7. 2, C.Isch, Madison, 38-3.25. 3, B.Wallace, Waverly, 36-10.5.
Pole vault - 1, Corey Reese, Lebo, 10-0. 2, Colten Wolf, Olpe, 8-6. 3, Cruz Leiser, Madison, 8-0.
Shot put - 1, Austin Bailey, Lebo, 43-8.5. 2, Colby Middleton, Burlingame, 41-3. 3, Zach Oswald, Lebo, 40-10.5.
Discus throw - 1, H.Helm, Madison, 132-11. 2, A.Bailey, Lebo, 130-1. 3, Thomas Nickel, South Coffey County, 125-1.
Javelin throw - 1, Garet Cole, Olpe, 170-3. 2, Ben Meehan, Waverly, 163-1. 3, H.Helm, Madison, 157-5.
