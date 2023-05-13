Lebo girls track LCL

The Lebo girls track team takes a photo with the Lyon County League trophy.

 Courtesy Casey Birk Jones

EMPORIA — The 2023 edition of the girls’ Lyon County League track and field meet was held Thursday at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium.

The Lebo Lady Wolves won the team competition besting the second-place Olpe Lady Eagles, 133-122. It was the Lady Wolves’ fifth team championship this year, following league titles in cross country, volleyball, basketball and softball. The Kansas State-bound (track and field) Brooklyn Jones scored a double in the throwing events. She heaved the discus 103-10 and the javelin her specialty, a very respectable 137-7. Audrey Peek contributed a win in the pole vault and finished second in the javelin. Abi Jones ran the sprint trifecta, placing first in the 400 meters, second in the 100 meters and third in the 200 meters.

