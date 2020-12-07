A "sweet" new addition is coming to downtown Emporia.
Jan Loux is preparing to 4th Avenue Confectionery, a shop offering more than 400 varieties of fudge, fresh marshmallows, wine jellies and baked goods, in early 2021.
Located at 9 E. 4th Ave., Loux held what she called a "super soft" opening Saturday, where she offered just a small sampling of what she will have available.
Loux started making fudge eight years ago, blaming it all on a friend for having a birthday.
"It's all Joe Ramirez's fault," she said with a laugh. "I had started catering for auctions ... and he was my biggest fan. He'd come and help me set up. He'd walk around the auctions going, 'Man, that smells really good. I'm hungry.'"
When Ramirez's wife invited Loux to a birthday party, she knew she wanted to make him some kind of food. She learned that Ramirez loved fudge, but also loved anything and everything lemon.
"I thought, 'Why can't I make him some lemon fudge? I could change the chocolate to white chocolate, put in some lemon zest, put in lemon extract instead of vanilla,'" she said. "I thought it would be fun. So that's what I did and he loved it."
Soon, she was making the rounds at the Lawrence farmers markets.
"I've been making fudge ever since," Loux said.
She makes more than 400 flavors of fudge, including vegan varieties, and is willing to experiment with different flavor combinations to fit a customer's preferences.
Loux also offers wine jellies and will offer baked goods as well. Her baked goods are also available in vegan and gluten free varieties, she said. Loux will also offer catering services, and will rent out dishes, platters and more for people having parties.
"I'm gathering recipes," she said. "Basically if someone comes in and asks if I have something, chances are I'll have it the next week."
It's safe to say, food is her passion.
When asked what spurred her to open up a confectionery, Loux, who owns the building, said she had been planning to do so for quite awhile. When Embrace Church began making plans to move out of the two storefronts it was renting, Loux said that's when she knew it was time for her to get started.
"You can't turn 60 and not do something new," Loux said.
Follow 4th Avenue Confectionery on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/4th-Avenue-Confectionery-100597998549843 to stay up to date on opening information.
"I'm planning on being open after the first of the year," Loux said.
