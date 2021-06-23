Grace Isch was the third runner-up at the America’s National Miss Teen Kansas.
She began competing in pageants at age 9, when she was a Sunflower Princess for Ashley Schankie at the Miss Kansas pageant.
“After [my first pageant] I just fell in love with pageants and I have been competing ever since,” she said. “Being a Sunflower Princess was like a mentoring program for little girls and their big was just somebody who was competing at the pageant. They just got to be with them for the week.”
Isch and her family traveled to Atlanta, Ga., so that she could compete in the America’s National Miss for the first time, and her results were outstanding.
“I walked away with third runner up to the national title, and I won the Fitness Category Optional,” she said.
“The thing I was looking forward to the most was watching Grace compete on a national level for the first time,” said Sara Isch, Grace’s mother. “Grace has worked for eight months preparing to step out onto the national stage and her hard work and dedication translated on the stage. She competed with confidence and grace and helped achieve her goal of placing in the top five and ultimately third runner-up, which was huge for her first national competition.”
Participating in the pageants comes with a variety of benefits for the competitors.
For Grace Isch, making new friends and gaining self-confidence were two of the positives.
“I’ve made a lot of friends that I still talk to at pageants,” she said. “I’ve just been able to gain self confidence while being on the stage.”
Isch said that there were other positives as well.
“Preparing to compete in pageants requires self-discipline, perseverance, and hard work,” she said. “Pageants help girls learn how to set goals and how to complete the steps needed to achieve said goals. Pageants also give girls the courage to try something new even if it is outside of their personal comfort zone. The self-confidence they learn from competing in pageants extends into their school life and personal lives as well.”
Along with pageants, Isch participates in many other activities during her free time, including cheerleading, gymnastics and modeling.
“Other than pageants, I also do modeling and gymnastics,” she said. “I’ve been doing modeling for about three years now, and I have just been doing regular gymnastics classes since third grade.”
Because of the positive aspects that pageants bring to her life, she plans to continue pursuing pageants until she ages out at 25.
“I plan on competing in pageants until I age out, which is around 25, just so when I’m older I can try to compete for Miss USA or Miss America,” she said. “I’m not sure what my next pageant is but hopefully next year I will be competing at the Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen pageant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.