The Emporia Spartan 16’s opened the Topeka Scrappers Tournament on Friday in Topeka.
Emporia played two games starting with a close one against the Scrappers which it dropped in nine innings, 10-9.
Emporia jumped out to a 6-0 lead, scoring two runs in each of the first three innings. Owen Ruge singled and Madden Seidl walked before Caydrick Crouch singled to left, driving in Ruge and giving Emporia a 1-0 lead. Luke Marshall grounded into a fielder’s choice to plate Seidl.
Landon Wohletz walked to lead off the second inning, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a single to left from Seidl. He took second on a passed ball and scored on another single from Crouch to make it 4-0 Emporia.
In the third, Marshall reached on an error to lead off and scored on another error. Grady Howe singled, took second and third on errors and scored on a sac fly from Luke Pitman to extend the Emporia lead to 6-0.
But the Scrappers scrapped away and scored three in the fourth and five in the fifth to take an 8-7 lead. Emporia scored one in the top of the fifth on a sac fly and one in the seventh on a single from Pitman to tie the game at eight and force extra innings.
Both teams scored a run in the eighth, with Emporia scoring on a Marshall single to plate Ruge. But Topeka got the winning run across in the bottom of the ninth for the walk-off win.
Emporia took on Junction City in Game Two, which it fell 3-0. The 16’s were able to scatter seven hits but unable to get a runner across the plate.
“From an expectation standpoint, I think our players and coaches would agree the results were not what we expected them to be,” head coach Anthony Markowitz said. “We had quite a few opportunities that could have changed the outcome of today’s games, and we missed out on those opportunities. These two losses today only hurt us if we don't learn from them, and hopefully we will find a way to win a couple of games tomorrow.”
Emporia (8-11) will play Andover to conclude pool play on Saturday before bracket play begins later in the day.
