Wednesday afternoon, even though Emporia High didn’t hold classes due to an electrical failure, it still provided the Spartan football team their first regularly scheduled practice.
That, in large part, to the extreme heat earlier in the week that forced them to await the evening hours to go outdoors for a lengthy period.
It was just the latest bout of adversity that the EHS program has already faced in its preparation for the upcoming year.
And it won’t be the last.
But Corby Milleson, entering his sixth year as the Spartans’ head coach, firmly believes his group will continue to push through it all.
“They’re a great group of kids and they work hard,” he said. “The kids are a little bit battle-tested and I’m confident we’ll be ready when the season gets here.”
That season opener is approaching in a hurry, two weeks to be exact, and the Spartans are working to answer a lot of questions in that stretch.
The defensive unit is less worrisome of a task, returning a strong number of starters from a year ago.
“Defensively, I think we’re probably right where we left off at the end of last year,” Milleson said. “We’ve got to build some depth around them. Offensively, we’re still searching for a quarterback.
John Miller, Kadyn Williams and Cade Kohlmeier are all in the mix for the starting quarterback, the former two of which have some varsity snaps to their credit, just not a high volume of work.
“They’ve got some experience, (but) not nearly as much experience as maybe Tanner (Taylor) or Jace (Stewart) had coming in to (their turn as a starter),” Milleson said.
In the early going, that will leave a lot on an senior-laden offensive line to help protect a young signal-caller and/or provide more time for the skill players
“Having four seniors on that offensive line buys them a lot of learning experience,” Milleson said. “Having Skyler Douglas back at tailback, we’re pretty confident we can run the ball. The offensive line is going to (help) make up for the (quarterback’s) inexperience.”
