The Emporia High School boys tennis team finished fifth at the Centennial League meet on Monday in Topeka.
Mats Goerres finished fourth in singles with a 1-2 record. He earned a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed and defeated Hayden’s Evan George 9-6 before falling to Manhattan’s Advith Natarajan in the semifinals, 7-5, 6-2. He then lost to Manhattan’s Drake Karr in the third-place match, 6-4, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.