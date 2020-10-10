With its stunning views of native grasses and wildflowers, the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway — a 48-mile stretch of K-177 from Council Grove to Cassoday — is a popular drive for locals and tourists alike.
Now, the scenic overlook located just south of Cottonwood Falls, is boasting some new wildflower markers to identify some of the foliage on display throughout the seasons.
Heather Brown, chief of interpretation at Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve and member of the Flint Hills Scenic Byways Board of Directors, said the project had been something she and past-Flint Hills Scenic Byways President Charley Klamm had discussed over several years. Klamm died in 2017 and Brown said the board wanted to honor his legacy.
“It was actually one of his last wishes that we follow suit on this project,” Brown said. “It’s a way to help educate our travelers on the byway, and it’s a way to help educate people on what these beautiful flowers along their drive are.”
Each marker has information about the different native grasses and flowers of the tallgrass prairie, including the common and scientific names. Brown said information on how the plants and flowers were used by Indigenous peoples of the region, early settlers navigating the Santa Fe Trail and wildlife.
“There’s a little bit on how they relate to animals today, such as, is it poisonous to cattle or not?” Brown said. “There’s a little more of the biology and general information, but there’s also a picture.”
The project was crowdfunded through a series of fundraisers along the byway. Brown said things like bake sales were set up along the route and, while it took some time, the metal stands for the signs were paid for.
Twenty-five signs were purchased in all.
“It was well worth it,” she said.
Initially, the overlook had laminated plastic signs which did not hold up well to varying weather conditions. The metal signs with laminated fronts will hold up much better to the elements.
“It’s just one of the projects we want to do to keep people learning and enjoying and exploring along the byway,” Brown said. “It’s really a grassroots program, but it’s made up of dedicated people who really feel the importance of educating our visitors and even our local communities as well. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Those wishing to support the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway can follow along on Facebook @FlintHillsByway. You can also pick up a free copy of the Byways Magazine at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.
But the best way, Brown said, is fairly simple.
“Just get out and enjoy the byways,” she said. “There are a lot in Kansas to see and do. ... There’s just a lot of beautiful areas here in Kansas, and not just scenic beauty, but cultural beauty as well.”
