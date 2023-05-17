The Emporia High School softball team saw its season come to an end in the regional semifinal on Wednesday afternoon.
The 14th-seeded Lady Spartans fell to third-seeded Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 11-0, in four and a half innings.
The Crusaders scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed in the game.
“Tonight, I saw what I've seen all season: grit and determination,” head coach Annie Rockley said. “We gave up 10 runs right away, but then turned around and held them to only one run for three innings. That takes serious mental toughness.”
Emporia scattered five hits with Shaylee Ginter, Kaylee Reimer, Bailey Schlesener, Clara Williams and Molly Williams recording singles. Reimer, Molly Williams, Addie Kirmer and Marley Sewell reached base via the walk.
Emporia finishes its season with a 5-16 record.
