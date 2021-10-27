This could be a big day for umbrella sales in Lyon County, as light rain is expected to become heavier. Flooding already is a concern southeast of Emporia.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications map showed possible flooding Wednesday morning on County Road P between Road 140 and Road 150, County Road R between Road 150 and Road 160 and Road 150 between Roads R and S.
“Flooding impacts should remain at a minimum,” a hazardous weather advisory issued early Wednesday said.
Emporia Municipal Airport recorded 0.25 inches of rain between 4:00-8:00 a.m. The National Weather Service expects at least one inch will fall by the time a storm system moves through Thursday.
The chance for rain during the day is 90 percent. While the chance falls to 70 percent after dark, the rain is more likely to turn into thunderstorms. The midnight hour appears to have the highest risk.
Once the storm line moves through, the weekend is expected to be dry with sunshine.
Thursday should be windy, with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. But Saturday should be the warmest day, with a high of 65 degrees.
