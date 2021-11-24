A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday evening when her car careened off Interstate 35 in eastern Lyon County and rolled several times.
First responders rushed to the Road U exit around 5:15 p.m. Not far from there, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported Megan Blasi, 24, of Goddard went out of control in the southbound lanes. She hit the center median, crossed the highway into the opposite ditch, then rolled.
Blasi was treated at Newman Regional Health for what are considered minor injuries. No one else was in the car. It's not clear why her car went out of control.
