Veterans Relay

A Team Red, White & Blue member runs with an American flag.

 Courtesy Team Red, White & Blue

Courtesy Team Red, White & Blue

Military veterans and supporters will run, walk, ruck, and cycle to move a single American flag 4,000 miles across the country as part of the Old Glory Relay. The Old Glory Relay is an annual event hosted by Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization forging America’s leading health and wellness community for veterans.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.