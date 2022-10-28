1st quarter: Emporia 28, Highland Park 22. Both offenses came to play in the first quarter. Emporia received the ball to begin the game and got off to a fast start. After a pair of Bobby Trujillo runs to get into Highland Park territory, Fred Jackson connected with Sheldon Stewart on a 39-yard touchdown pass to put the Spartans up 7-0 early. Tre’ Richardson returned the ensuing kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown, but the Emporia defense came up with a stop on the two-point conversion to keep a one-point lead. The Spartans answered right back with a 45-yard touchdown run from Bobby Trujillo to take a 14-6 lead with 9:34 to play and recovered an onside kick, and Trujillo scored from three yards out to extend the lead to 21-6 with 8:03 to play. Highland Park’s offense finally got on the field and Richardson hauled in a 24-yard touchdown reception on fourth down and converted the two-point conversion to make it a 21-14 Emporia lead with 5:37 to play. Bobby Trujillo answered for Emporia with a 10-yd touchdown run to make it 28-14 and Highland Park scored from a yard out and converted the two-point conversion at the end of the quarter to make it a six-point game.

