1st quarter: Emporia 28, Highland Park 22. Both offenses came to play in the first quarter. Emporia received the ball to begin the game and got off to a fast start. After a pair of Bobby Trujillo runs to get into Highland Park territory, Fred Jackson connected with Sheldon Stewart on a 39-yard touchdown pass to put the Spartans up 7-0 early. Tre’ Richardson returned the ensuing kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown, but the Emporia defense came up with a stop on the two-point conversion to keep a one-point lead. The Spartans answered right back with a 45-yard touchdown run from Bobby Trujillo to take a 14-6 lead with 9:34 to play and recovered an onside kick, and Trujillo scored from three yards out to extend the lead to 21-6 with 8:03 to play. Highland Park’s offense finally got on the field and Richardson hauled in a 24-yard touchdown reception on fourth down and converted the two-point conversion to make it a 21-14 Emporia lead with 5:37 to play. Bobby Trujillo answered for Emporia with a 10-yd touchdown run to make it 28-14 and Highland Park scored from a yard out and converted the two-point conversion at the end of the quarter to make it a six-point game.
Emporia football at Highland Park live updates
- The Emporia Gazette
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Former building owner says downtown elevator was freight-use only
- 'I was trying so hard': Emporia woman shares story behind the cats
- Abelardo's Mexican Fresh to open in Emporia
- Teen charged with mailbox arson
- Man 'shot three times' leaves hospital; suspect at large
- Detached garage only casualty after Monday fire
- Hartford woman hurt in Olathe crash
- Elizabeth Jean Nail
- Linda Jean Lamb
- Dr. Alice Marie Emerson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Not the Same (20)
- AAUP opens case against ESU for apparent "cherry-picked" terminations, deviation from standards (18)
- ESU Bulletin editor worries for future of student newspaper (12)
- Wuhan Markets Were Source of COVID-19 (9)
- The People Speak (8)
- A Parents' Bill of Rights — right for Kansas or wrong? (6)
- Emporia State University announces investment in music department (5)
- White Memorial Park added to city surplus following purchase request (5)
- The People Speak: Finish the Work (5)
- City commissioners review potential logo redesigns (3)
- Teen charged with mailbox arson (3)
- City to discuss residential chickens Wednesday (3)
- Emporia State soccer coach to miss four games (3)
- Former building owner says downtown elevator was freight-use only (3)
- Bivalent vaccines on the way for children ages 5-11 (3)
- The People Speak: Supports ESU Debate (3)
- ESU announces faculty, building investments for nursing program (3)
- The People Speak (3)
- 'I was trying so hard': Emporia woman shares story behind the cats (2)
- 'Incredibly sad' situation leads to removal of more than 80 cats, 2 dogs from Emporia home (2)
- City commission discusses allowing chickens in city limits, vacant housing improvements (2)
- Moran staffer to do casework in Emporia (2)
- US Senate: Jerry Moran (2)
- One person dead after Amtrak accident in Emporia (2)
- Question 1: Can lawmakers override state rules? (2)
- Iverson plea agreement 'very close,' attorney says (2)
- Abelardo's Mexican Fresh to open in Emporia (2)
- Emporia Senior Center announces emergency meeting, suspends all activities (2)
- It's (political) ad time of year (2)
- Two juveniles arrested for alleged assault (2)
- School safety, hazing concerns arise during USD 253 Board of Education meeting (1)
- SOS receives new large grant for crime survivors (1)
- Patrick Schmidt talks gun laws, social security with Moms Demand Action (1)
- Strong City man dies after early morning electrocution incident (1)
- What will happen with scholarships intended for ESU programs that are now discontinued? (1)
- Sandler celebration planned at Northern Heights (1)
- Patricia Neufeld (1)
- EHS hazing complaint back in prosecutors' hands (1)
- ESU enrollment down five percent (1)
- Five feet added, but airport manager wants more (1)
- An impact across the nation: ESU Debate alumni, directors react to loss of 148-year-old program (1)
- Corrine J. Cole Frizell (1)
- Evergy Rate Increases and Your Vote (1)
- Kansas House District 60: Mark Schreiber (1)
- Elizabeth Jean Nail (1)
- Q&A with CrossWinds (1)
- Kansas House District 60: Mic McGuire (1)
- Despite ESU cuts, local unemployment drops (1)
- ESU announces investments in computer science, new cybersecurity center (1)
- Kansas State House District 76: Chuck Torres (Democrat) (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.