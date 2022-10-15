Ali Smith Hartford

Quarterback Ali Smith ran for four second-half touchdowns for Hartford on Friday night.

 File photo

HARTFORD — Hartford High School sought its first win of the season Friday evening, playing St. Paul High School at home. The Jaguars came close but ultimately fell to the Indians 56-48, dropping to 0-7.

The silver lining for Hartford is they’re finding the end zone more frequently. Last night was the most points the Jaguars have scored in a game. Last week they managed 12 points against a tough Lebo program, and the week before put 46 on the board.

