HARTFORD — Hartford High School sought its first win of the season Friday evening, playing St. Paul High School at home. The Jaguars came close but ultimately fell to the Indians 56-48, dropping to 0-7.
The silver lining for Hartford is they’re finding the end zone more frequently. Last night was the most points the Jaguars have scored in a game. Last week they managed 12 points against a tough Lebo program, and the week before put 46 on the board.
“I think these last few weeks our young guys are starting to understand and get better within our offense, and I think that’s what you’re starting to see where we’re starting to score more points each week,” said Hartford Head Coach Danen Kistner. “Tonight, when we needed to execute, our guys stepped up, and they made things happen.
“At halftime, I challenged them. I said we can fall down in this one, or we can claw back and make this a game and give ourselves a shot at the end. And they stood up to the challenge and played their butts off.”
Hartford was down 36-8 at one point in the game and by the third quarter, the score was 42-20 in favor of the Indians. Midway through the third period, the defense manned up, forcing St. Paul to turn it over on downs. On the ensuing series, Jaguar quarterback Ali Smith broke off a big run to the house, making it 42-26. The 2-point conversion was successful, and Hartford was down by 14. St. Paul answered with a TD pass, increasing their lead by 22 points.
But Smith and Hartford weren’t done. In the fourth quarter, Smith again rushed for a TD against an unsuccessful 2-point conversion. A pattern began to emerge as the Jaguar defense stopped the Indians on fourth down. Hartford gave up a plethora of points in the first half but adjusted in the second act.
“I thought we had a good game plan going in,” Kistner said. “I don’t think we executed that game plan very well, giving up 42 points in the first half. We made some adjustments to that at halftime, and the kids bought in, only giving up two touchdowns in the second half.”
In the fourth quarter, Smith ripped off another chunk run, eventually scoring a rushing TD. The 2-point conversion changed the score to 50-42. Hartford was mounting a comeback. They had actually been mounting one most of the game. And Smith was clearly banged up in the game but soldiered on with a multi-touchdown performance.
“Ali’s a heck of a football player,” Kistner said. “He’s a heck of an athlete and a great kid. He’s a great leader and not one time tonight when we got down early did he lower his head, and our guys fed off of his energy.”
But with 2:44 remaining in the contest, St. Paul quarterback Trey Peters found Landon Beachner for a touchdown. That seemed to be the kiss of death.
However, a solid kick return from Tysin Bulson into Indian territory provided the Jaguars with good field position. It didn’t take Smith long to find the end zone, scoring from 15 yards out. But it was too little too late. There wasn’t enough time on the clock to overcome the point differential.
Hartford closes out its season on the road next week against Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School.
