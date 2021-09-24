TOWANDA -- The Emporia High girls golf team swept the top three spots at the Circle Invitational and took first place as a team on Thursday.
Avary Eckert scored a 39 to place first, with Olivia Eckert placing second at 40. Ella Fessler was third at 47. Lacey Rust shot a 58.
“The girls did a super job today,” said head coach Rick Eckert. “Avary and Olivia continued to score well, Ella stepped up with another solid round and Lacey broke 60 to help our team score again. They all fought through the tough conditions on the greens, dry and hard, to post decent numbers today.”
The Spartans will next travel to the Western Hills Golf Course for its league tournament at the beginning of next week. Eckert said this will be a tough challenge for his team.
“We will need to really step up Monday as we play the Centennial League tournament in Topeka,” he said. “It will be a much higher level of competition, so we will do everything we can to elevate our play and keep improving.”
