Venison! Rich meat, tasting of forest and sweet acorns, lean, unique. Venison roasts, tenderloins, ribs.
It’s not often I’m able to avail myself of venison. Whenever I get the chance, I grab it with both hands.
Deer season in Kansas runs from September to late January. There are many, many, many rules on who, what and when. There are also people who either cannot or don’t want to use the whole animal, but, gosh, what an opportunity. Thankfully, the deer can be donated to organizations that will share the meat with food agencies.
A friend has been guiding new hunters through the process of dressing a deer, and they’ve transferred permission for some of the meat to him, so much that he has a venison surplus. A second transfer, with thanks of baked goods, wine and a lovely bonfire, landed me ground meat, a roast and a backstrap. Score!
Ground venison can be treated the same as bison or beef, as long as you stay alert to the lower fat content. You can mix it with additional beef fat for juicy burgers or wrap the roast in bacon while it cooks. I’ve never experienced what some call a “gamey” flavor. I don’t expect game to taste like supermarket meat. I expect something different, exotic, primal.
Here is Andy’s latest chili recipe to enjoy, tried and true in the Murphy-Houchins household. Leftovers are fantastic on an all-beef hotdog, with coleslaw on top and they make a great Frito pie, with shredded lettuce, diced avocado and jalapenos.
When you get the chance, say “yes, dear” and “Yes! Deer!” Let’s get cooking.
ANDY’S VENISON CHILI 2021
1 Tablespoon butter or olive oil
1 medium white onion, chopped
1/2 green bell pepper stemmed, seeded, and chopped
1 small carrot, minced
1 Tablespoon ancho chili powder
1 Tablespoon chili powder
1 Tablespoon cumin
1/2 tablespoon dried oregano or 1 Tablespoon fresh
1 teaspoon dried rosemary or 1 Tablespoon fresh, minced
1 teaspoon rubbed sage or 1 Tablespoon fresh, chopped
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 pound ground venison
2 chiles in adobo, minced, with a teaspoon of the sauce
1 (10 ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes with green chiles, undrained
1 (10 ounce) can tomato sauce
1 Tablespoon tomato paste
1/2 cup beef broth, more or less
Shredded cheese, sour cream and chopped green onions for serving
Pre-measure the spices onto a saucer or paper plate to make things go faster. Heat oil or butter in a large stock pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat until hot (the oil will shimmer; the butter will start foaming).
Add onions, bell pepper, carrot, all the spices, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon pepper. (We like pepper). Cook, stirring frequently until vegetables have softened, 7 - 10 minutes.
Add garlic and stir about 30 seconds. Add venison and cook, breaking up the clumps with a spoon, until the venison is no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
Stir in chopped chiles in adobo, the adobo sauce, and the three tomatoes. Add beef broth as needed to achieve a chili texture. Taste to see if you need more salt, pepper, adobo sauce or whatever.
Bring to a simmer, cover, and cook for 30 minutes. Remove lid and continue to simmer for 30 minutes longer. Taste and re-season as needed with salt and pepper.
Our favorite garnishes are sour cream, chopped green onions and shredded sharp cheddar cheese. We make corn muffins, too. You can do whatever floats your boat!
