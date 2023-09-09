Saturday marks the end of an era for the Olpe agricultural community, as longtime mechanic, inventor and friend Earl Wagner sells his almost 60-year business, Earl’s Machine Clinic.
Wagner, a lifelong Olpe resident, opened Earl’s Machine Clinic in 1966 with the help of his father, Pete Wagner.
After returning from the Navy where he served as an airplane mechanic for four years, Wagner began to work with his father at the former Olpe grain elevator. Eventually, the two built a shop nearby and Wagner began to try his hand at fixing farming equipment and tractors, eventually expanding the machine clinic into what Olpe residents know today.
“That’s been 57 years ago,” Wagner reminisced, sitting outside his Olpe home with his daughter and son. “When I got out, I worked for my dad in the elevator. We had a maintenance shop there and I did welding for the elevator and then in 1966, we built that shop and we started overhauling tractors and doing repairs on ag equipment.”
A self-taught mechanic, Wagner has had a lifelong passion for fixing machines, starting as young as building toy cars in grade school to rebuilding a 1928 Chevy as a sophomore in high school. In addition to teaching himself the ins and outs of machines, Wagner is an inventor, fashioning whatever he needs to get the job done.
“If you make one mistake, the next time, you know a little better,” he advised.
In his 57 years at the machine clinic, Wagner also ran the Olpe water plant for 15 years until the plant closed, served as a volunteer firefighter for 25 years and raised five children. However, despite his many hats, Wagner always had time to lend a helping hand to the Olpe agricultural community.
Wagner became known for his ability to keep even antique farming equipment up and running, long after manufacturers had discontinued making replacement parts for the equipment.
But what’s his secret for keeping Olpe farmers up and running when he can’t buy parts?
“Well, you make them,” he laughed. “I had a lathe and a milling attachment. We used to make a lot of parts. You couldn’t buy them anymore and the dealers couldn’t get it because it’s obsolete so that’s all you could do. Make it or junk them.”
From small repairs and getting batteries checked to retrofitting tractors to help local gardeners and poultry farmers, Wagner was always there to help keep Olpe running, especially for the farmers who continued to make use of their equipment long after the agricultural industry moved on.
“There is some old machinery around, but not very many,” Wagner said. “Most of this new stuff is computerized and you pretty well have to take it to the dealer who has all the test equipment to find out what’s the matter with it.”
“You aren’t really going to get too much of that nowadays,” Wagner’s son, Evan, added. “Me, I’m in the automotive deal, but the farm equipment and stuff, we don’t have anybody who does as many things as he used to do.”
Known around town for his ability to make anyone something they needed, Wagner has made garden tractors, a scraper for a poultry farm, floating strainers for the fire department, wood stoves and more.
“He used to sit here at night and he would have scratch paper while he was watching TV and he would draw out whatever someone was asking about. He would have these drawings of what he needed to do,” Cheryl Edwards, Wagner’s daughter, added.
Wagner will auction off everything from his clinic, including the building itself on Saturday from 10 a.m. until it’s gone. However, for many, the clinic was much more than just a building and machinery. It was a gathering place.
“It was kind of a gathering point for gossip or whatever,” Wagner said. “... If you had a rainy day there might be 10, 12, 15 of them in there.”
“Dad has an old bench that they come sit on. Some of them even brought pillows,” Edwards laughed.
For Olpe farmer Robbie Dieker, Wagner’s impact has lasted four generations, from his grandfather, father and himself, all the way down to his son.
Dieker and his son, Justin, recently helped Wagner remove the Earl’s Machine Clinic sign off the almost 60-year-old business.
“It is a remarkable business that he has been able to be open that long,” Dieker said. “If there was a special tool that you needed to take something apart, he just made it. He wouldn’t go buy it, he would just make the tool and make it work to get you fixed and back on the road.”
“He is a true friend to everybody and it’s going to be a big loss for the Olpe area and agriculture,” Dieker added.
For others, Wagner’s contributions epitomized American ingenuity.
“Earl Wagner is a very close friend of mine and he’s going to be very deeply missed. If Earl can’t get the parts, he’ll make them,” Olpe farmer Kenny Schade said. “There’s not another Earl Wagner in the United States. He’s very, very talented, very gifted and you just cannot beat him.”
(1) comment
Earl got my Grandad's 1941 9N running. He's one heck of a mechanic and "A Jolly Good Fellow".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.