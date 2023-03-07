The Emporia Gazette
Emporia High School Theatre students starred in Kate Hamill’s theatrical adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice” Friday evening at the Emporia High School Theater.
Updated: March 7, 2023 @ 10:12 am
Emporia High School Theatre students starred in Kate Hamill’s theatrical adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice” Friday evening at the Emporia High School Theater.
The adaptation “retain[ed] all of the staples of the novel,” EHS theatre teacher Kacie Hastings said. “Convoluted romance and family drama are woven with witty banter and tasteful humor.”
Austen’s “Pride & Prejudice” tells the story of the outspoken Elizabeth Bennet and her sisters, who live with their mother and father in the English countryside.
The Bennet sisters, at the order of their mother, attend many balls with the hopes of capturing themselves the most valuable prize they can hope to earn: a husband. All except for Elizabeth, that is. Lizzy would rather not attend ostentatious parties to meet wealthy suitors, blinded by her own prejudice that “a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife” — until she meets proud Mr. Darcy.
EHS students took the audience on a journey with Elizabeth and her sisters in their quest to find love, marry rich and win the game of life.
Emporia High School senior Chloe Eubanks — who helped with costume and set design as well as played the part of Jane, the eldest Bennet daughter — recently spoke with Theatre Kansas about the experience of bringing life to Austen’s acclaimed novel. Eubanks’ interview can be found at https://www.facebook.com/theatrekansas/posts/pfbid036Byw4rm9msi1WZiWbD8GdHhES7Ye9ziyn2pprqQGDPDabh1rHAST4jKGpbNMKjBSl.
