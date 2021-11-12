The Emporia Gazette
American country music singer and songwriter Sara Evans performed at the Granada Theatre to a nearly sold-out crowd Thursday evening.
Evans came to the Granada for a special Veterans Day concert. She has released eight studio albums including “Three Chords and the Truth,” “No Place That Far,” “Born to Fly,” “Restless,” “Real Fine Place,” “Stronger,” “Slow Me Down,” “Words,” “Copy That,” plus one Christmas album, “At Christmas” and a 2007 greatest hits package.
