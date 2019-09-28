On Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m., my wife, Ellen Leone, who previously had a stroke on her left side in 1999, was attempting to get into our car from her wheelchair. We were parked across the street from the Post Office.
In attempting to get into the car, she fell on her knees from off the wheelchair. She lay on her stomach halfway into the car on the passenger side and half out of the car with her knees on the pavement.
I called the Emporia Police Department, but they began to ask question after question, but I needed someone to come immediately. The voice recording said dial 911, but when I did on my cell phone the 911 did not work.
We praise the Lord that God sent a good samaritan who saw our need. For it was only God who laid it upon the heart of this man to stop and help. His name is R. Scott Miller.
Thank you, Scott, for your act of kindness and love. We are so grateful for his kindness and compassion.
But that is not all. The Lord sent three others to help in our desperate situation. We want to thank Jenny Ramos, Lisa Soller and Greg Jordan for their kindness in helping us. God will not forget your act of love and compassion.
Galatians 6:10 "As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all, especially unto them who are of the household of faith."
Matthew 25:40 "And the King (the LORD) shall answer and say unto them, verily I say unto you, in as much as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me."
Thank you, fellow Emporians, for helping a stranger in need.
Joseph Leone
