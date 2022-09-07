Emporia's temperatures are above average. But they're not record-breaking brutal.
Tuesday's high at the airport was 90 degrees. That was six degrees above normal for the date.
After another morning of patchy fog in places, sunshine should dominate Wednesday with a high of 90 again. Wednesday's record high to beat is 98 degrees, set in 2013.
Temperatures should climb by a few degrees as the weekend nears. But as high pressure moves on and a cold front approaches, showers are possible from Saturday afternoon through Sunday midday.
After that front passes, the first real taste of fall could reach the area. Morning lows early next week are forecast to be in the low 50s.
