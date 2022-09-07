US-NEWS-WEA-CALIF-HEAT-LA

A surfer paddles out at Huntington Beach, California. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s for much of metro Southern California Wednesday and up to 115 in inland valleys and mountains.

 Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times

Emporia's temperatures are above average. But they're not record-breaking brutal.

Tuesday's high at the airport was 90 degrees. That was six degrees above normal for the date.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.