Editor’s Note: This is the fifth and final in a series of articles about local schools’ state basketball success in the 1960s. Author Keith Pickett is a 1966 graduate of Council Grove High School. He spent four years editing various sports magazines and was the co-founder and 26-year director of the St. Louis Shootout high school basketball tournament. He was inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame in 2020 and now lives in Winter Garden, Florida.
Located nine miles southeast of Council Grove is the almost-“ghost town” of Dunlap. In the 1870s, formerly enslaved Benjamin “Pap” Singleton chose tiny Dunlap as a place in Kansas to relocate numerous freedmen, known as “Exodusters,” who came by the hundreds from the post-Reconstruction South to seek homesteads in free Kansas.
By 1900, Dunlap’s population, including dozens of African-Americans, had grown to over 400. Many others lived in Singleton’s Dunlap Colony, a relocation settlement for former enslaved people and an all-Black farming community southwest of town. Numerous businesses were thriving in Dunlap, and a large, attractive stone city hall was built on Main Street. A new brick grade school and high school were constructed, then a gymnasium in 1918.
But yearly flooding from the Neosho River and Rock Creek, the job-loss effects of the Great Depression and World War II, the shutdown of the M-K-T (Missouri-Kansas-Texas) Railroad (known commonly as the Katy Railroad), the closing and abandonment of the town’s only bank were all contributing factors to the decline of Dunlap and eventual closing of the high school in 1962. The grade school, damaged by a storm that ripped off its roof, was closed in 1978. Today there are fewer than 30 residents in Dunlap.
At one time or another, high schools from three other Morris County communities -- Wilsey, Dwight and the county seat, Council Grove – gained attention statewide for their team-sports achievements. In addition, at the beginning of the 60s, Americus High School, 10 miles away in neighboring Lyon County, ended successive basketball seasons as state-tournament runner-up and Kansas champ. But Dunlap High did not have those types of team accomplishments.
However, the Dunlap Warriors did produce a two-time African-American individual state champion in track & field. Bob Talley was the back-to-back winner of the Class B 440-yard dash at the Kansas High School State Track & Field Championships in 1949 and 1950. The state was divided then into three classes. Considering that Dunlap’s enrollment had dropped to 20-some students, Talley outran sprinters from schools many times larger than Dunlap. What makes Talley’s state titles even more remarkable is that Dunlap had no track, so sprinters and other runners had to train on the two paved roads and primarily gravel streets of the town.
Talley’s Class B winning times of 52.5 (in 1949) and 52.0 (in 1950) were only 9/10 of a second behind the Class A top times (runners from Kinsley and Wamego) and 1.3 seconds slower than the large-school Class AA winners from Wichita East (that school’s champion sprinter in 1950 ironically was named Dunlap). The points produced by Talley’s victories enabled “Dunlap the school” to finish tied for 15th out of 47 Class B teams in 1949 and tied for 12th among 42 participating schools in 1950.
Bob Talley’s accomplishments were historic. In 114 years of scholastic sports competitions in Kansas, just three back-to-back state champions have been from Morris County: Dunlap quarter-miler Talley, the first and only African-American; Council Grove record-setting broad jumper Gordon Knox in 1942 and ’43 (for 32 years the owner of the longest jump in state history); and the Dwight Rockets basketball teams of 1966 and ’67.
Alta Vista Bulldogs once ran with the “big dogs." In the late 60s, when the state of Kansas mandated that school districts of a certain size had to unify with larger school districts, Alta Vista was ordered to link up with Alma, another Wabaunsee County community 17 miles to the northeast. But the citizens of the Alta Vista school district resisted; most of them wanted to unify with Council Grove, 15 miles to the south. Council Grove was two-and-a-half times larger than Alma, the highway to CG was much better for school buses to travel and many of the people had been doing business and shopping in Council Grove for years rather than in Alma.
A vote was taken in the Alta Vista school district, and it was evident that Council Grove, although in a different county, was preferred. So the state relented and allowed people to make their own choice between the two communities. That choice paid off for transfer Lynn Richter, who immediately stepped in as the quarterback of outstanding CG Braves’ football teams in the fall of 1969 and ’70.
Alta Vista had not achieved statewide team success over the decades in basketball or football, but the Bulldogs’ accomplishments in track & field, especially in the earliest years of the sport in Kansas, were noteworthy and quite impressive.
The first state track & field championship was conducted by Kansas in 1911. Within the first five years, Alta Vista had unveiled two winners in the mile run: Mr. Dirking in 1913 and Mr. Kletzman in 1915. Dirking also was the state runner-up in the 880-yard run (half-mile) in 1913. All schools were in one class, which meant that small-town and rural schools were competing directly against the big-city schools. Amazingly, Alta Vista tied for fifth-place in the team standings in 1913, behind Wichita, Hutchinson, Stockton and Norton.
In addition to winning the gold medal in the mile run in 1915, Kletzman finished fourth in the 880-yard run. A teammate, Mr. Wolgast, ended up third in the pole vault. Wolgast returned the following year (1916) and earned the third-place medal in two events, the 100-yard dash and the pole vault.
Forty-six years went by before another Alta Vista athlete won a state medal, but it was a big one. In 1962 Wes Dutton, following in the footsteps of Dirking in 1913 and Kletzman in 1915, captured first-place in the Class B mile run. Dutton had an outstanding track and cross-country running career at Kansas State University. He ran the three-fourths-mile leg on K-State’s distance medley-relay championship team that set the NCAA Division I indoor record in 1967. His K-State cross-country team finished second to Villanova in the 1966 NCAA championship event after winning the Big Eight Conference title two years in a row.
