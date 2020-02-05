The Emporia Arts Center invited the community to send off long-time Education Coordinator and Gallery Manager Kaila Mock with a farewell reception in the Trusler Gallery Tuesday afternoon.
Mock, who is preparing for the opening of Trox Gallery & Gifts, celebrated nearly five years at EAC with cake and punch, as friends and art lovers alike came to show their appreciation for her work over the years. Mock’s final day at the arts center is Friday.
Visitors were also treated with a sneak peak of Mock’s final exhibition, “Illuminarium,” which features artwork by Jason England, Matt Goss, Jake Jones and Joel Smith. The exhibition opens Friday with a reception from 4 - 6 p.m. at the arts center, 815 Commercial St.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m -3 p.m. on Saturday.
